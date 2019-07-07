BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council learned of a planned power outage in the borough.
Residents along Main Street and Alexander, Diaz, North, McCauley, McCullough, Oak, Park and Pershing will see outages on July 10. Also affected are 2nd through 10th streets, Chittester Way, Edmar Lane, and Green Way. The outage will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is necessary to replace a pole and upgrade facilities for enhanced circuit reliability. If weather prevents this from taking place on the 10th, it will be rescheduled for the next day.
Soggy lawnsTwo residents of McCullough Avenue came with pictures of water behind their yard. They had visited the borough in September, complaining that a neighbor redirected his sump pump and that pump is not only running nonstop, it is flooding a section of the residents’ yards. The residents described the area as a swamp. The borough offered to help work out drainage, but the residents would have to pay for materials and labor. The residents feel that the problem is entirely related to the neighbor’s sump pump and do not wish to pay the borough to alter the drainage. Council Solicitor Ed Ferraro informed them that this is an issue between neighbors, and there is nothing the borough can do.
Intersection projectRon Matson, owner of Brockway Drug, came to dispute the statement last meeting that the intersection near Sheetz is a dangerous one. He brought PennDOT crash data to prove his point.
“I’m a numbers guy,” Matson said. “From this data, there have been 14 accidents in that intersection in the last 10 years with no serious injuries. In my mind, that’s not a dangerous intersection.”
The borough is moving forward with the intersection project in that area.
Pipe bidThe borough is putting the movement of a pipe along the levy out to bid. The bids will be opened in September.
ResignationLu Inzana resigned from the recreation board, but the council was able to approve Lisa Vervoort for that position pending approval of the board.
Fire department reportThe fire department responded to five alarms in the borough since last meeting.
Next meetingThe council had scheduled its July meeting to Monday to accommodate the community’s 4th of July celebration. The August meeting will be during its usual night, Thursday, August 1. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson wished everyone a safe holiday.