BROCKWAY — Three to four inches of rain fell on Brockway Tuesday, keeping emergency responders busy.
While flooding was widespread, sending the police and fire department all over the borough and surrounding areas, most of the damage seemed to be focused in one place.
“The majority is on Rattlesnake Road from Jefferson County to Elk County,” Brockway Fire Chief Ralph Reed said. “EMA from Jefferson and Elk counties are on Rattlesnake assessing the damage.”
Reed added that some residents thought a tornado went through, but that is not official. From what he could see it looked like a microburst, but that needs to be evaluated.
Along Rattlesnake, Scottish Heights Golf Course had massive flooding, cutting off the access road. A tree fell on a residence near some of the biggest flooding. The fire department had to close Rattlesnake past Scottish Heights because the waters were too deep to allow vehicles to move. Wires were also down, blocking roadways. Morelli’s Sales and Service on Route 219 had several vehicles half submerged. Route 219 was temporarily closed.
“As far as I know, no one was hurt,” Brockway Police Chief Terry Young said. “The storm was mostly to our south.”
While the damage is being assessed, residents are urged to be patient.
“If there’s water in your basement, be patient,” Chief Young said. “The fire department has a lot to do.”
Additional storms passed through the region later in the evening.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Jefferson County until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Showers are also likely today.
