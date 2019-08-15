BROCKWAY — Two members of the Brockway Area School District School Board received awards from the Pennsylvania School Board Association.
Edward Yahner and Robert Grecco were honored for outstanding dedication by PSBA Representative Erin Eckert.
Yahner has been on the board for 20 years. Grecco has served for 12.
“They are very dedicated to our district,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “We just appreciate their service and dedication to our district and children.”
The board accepted the resignation of Elementary Teacher Laura Starr. Starr has worked in the district for 11 years. Dana Rindosh was hired to fill the open elementary position. The board also hired Melissa Knox as a part-time cafeteria worker.
The board also welcomed new student representative Rylee Welsh. Welsh is a junior at Brockway. She joins senior member Anthony Glasl.
The district set the adult lunch prices at $2.70. The board also updated agreements with various agencies for the upcoming school year. No fuel bids came in, so the district will look for a provider within the district boundaries.
Vizza thanked the custodial staff at the school district for getting the buildings ready for the upcoming school year.
The board will meet again September 10 at 7 p.m.