BROCKWAY — Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Shop Teacher John Barrow has been a fixture of the wood shop for well over 30 years.
In the school’s wood pile, though, was a piece of mahogany that predated even him.
Senior Derek Bennett, looking for a project for his living room, saw this dirty, beat-up piece of wood and came up with an idea to resurrect it.
“It’s crazy that one of my students found a piece of wood that was here before I was a teacher,” Barrow said. “It was old and cracked, and I would have thrown it away, but he saw something in it and is going to make a table.”
Barrow believes that the wood would have been ordered by the shop teacher who had the room before him, James Crisman – a teacher who also taught Barrow when he was in Bennett’s shoes.
The age and forgotten nature of the wood made it stand out, Bennett said.
“I was drawn to the wood because of the oldness and the cracks in it,” he said. “You wouldn’t make a table out of something like that, but I wanted to. We could use epoxy, seal it up in this clear plastic, and keep the unique aspects of the wood, like the cracks and bumps.”
Bennett is making a low table that can run under a window – roughly 40 inches long and 10 inches wide. He expects that his mother will use it to display pictures and curios.
“My grandmother has a table like that beneath her window,” he said of the concept. “Instead of buying it, I’ll make it.”
But the end result is nothing like the task of turning the mahogany into a phoenix that will rise from its own ashes.
“The first thing we had to do was re-saw it to get to similar pieces,” Bennett said. “Then, we had to clean it up, plane the wood, encase it in a frame that was attached to a plywood base, and then pour the epoxy into the frame. I used a blowtorch to heat out some of the bubbles in the epoxy.”
Bennett sealed the exterior edge of the frame with bathroom calk to keep the epoxy inside. The chemical reaction, however, solidified the wood’s rebirth.
“The reaction from the wood, the epoxy, and the sealant was so hot you really couldn’t touch it,” Bennett said. “Even with what we did, many air bubbles came out of the wood’s pores. It still looks really cool, even though it isn’t as bubble-free as I had hoped.”
Before being ready, the wood had to be sanded, trimmed up so it was even, and then put on the frame with legs. But the end result is certainly unique, and it stood out to Barrow, who only saw the age of the wood.
“He saw something in it and knew he could use it,” Barrow said, reminiscing on how his predecessor would have ordered the wood and then left it in the pile until it called out to the right person. “He had the right project for it.”
Barrow was surprised to find an article in Fine Woodworking magazine that discussed this very topic. Bennett does not subscribe to the magazine, so he would not have been inspired by the article, but the wood and the project spoke to him.
“We discussed the project and then I read the article in the Master Class section of the magazine,” Barrow said. “It discussed what Derek was doing – how he should mix the epoxy, sand it out to make it smooth, and how it can fill spaces while keeping the visual interest of the wood.”
“It’s a unique piece,” Bennett added. “I never did anything like this before, and I don’t think anyone else in the school has, either. I wanted to be the first.”
