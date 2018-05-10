BROCKWAY — Every year, the seniors in Rachel Chamberlain’s government class have to open a business.
The Artisan Market, held in the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School parking lot May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon is an annual event that combines education with product development.
“We are always hopeful that we exceed the profit and success from the previous market,” explained Chamberlain. “We are doing some things differently this year. One of them is that we are giving all of our profits this year to the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation.”
The Artisan Market teaches entrepreneurship. The students submit a formal business plan, they get approval, make a business card, pitch the product, get an endorsement from a teacher, and simulate starting a small business in the real world.
“It lets you see how a business is run,” summed up senior Alayna Dowdall.
Dowdall attended Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week earlier in the year and says that the Artisan Market is a much simpler way to look at business. “The way Mrs. Chamberlain has it set up, it’s really easy to understand how starting a business can be done. And there’s competition this year – it’s rough! Some people are making the same things!”
The products are as diverse as the students.
Kira Fry and Savannah Buttery are selling painted artwork. Others built products to sell.
John Buchanan is making ceramic cups, pots, and coasters. That presented its own challenges.
“BCAT provides the clay and it’s entirely free to me,” he said. “All of the bowls and pottery I make is thrown on a wheel. It has to be glazed with a food-safe glaze so you can eat out of it.”
Cody Kuntz and his business partner built their own oven to make their products — aluminum castings.
“I had a bunch of pop cans lying around and I wondered if I could make something out of them,” he said. “It’s called lost foam casting. You make the thing out of Styrofoam at first. Then you submerge it in sand with a stem. Put in the aluminum, and it takes the place of the Styrofoam in the exact same shape when you heat it.”
For other students, making all-natural products was a priority. Tylyn Fink used soybean oil and beeswax in her products.
“The ag mobile was at the elementary school and I got ideas to make chapstick, candles, hand cream, and soap bars,” Fink said. “It’s a good way to cut down on toxins in regular chapstick. When you burn soybean oil and beeswax, it has white smoke. I even have a hand cream to keep ticks away.”
These products are examples of the different types of merchandise the artisans are promoting on May 17. The students’ optimism is high, but Chamberlain has a more practical concern for the event.
“The weather is such a big thing that we rely on,” Chamberlain added. “As long as it’s a nice, sunny day, we’ll get people out there. I think it’ll be great.”
