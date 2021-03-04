BROCKWAY — Under normal circumstances, the mock trial team at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School would travel to a courthouse to compete in the mock trial program.
The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined normal, and the team found itself sitting in the school’s auditorium working on Chromebooks, battling teams from Coudersport and Smethport who were also on computers in their own schools.
“It was difficult to work around being online, but it was a unique experience,” Brockway senior Ben Glasl said. “It’s like having to adapt in an actual courtroom, but online.”
Glasl and fellow seniors Lance Fitzgerald, Miranda Mancini and Mackenzie Hook were joined by juniors Audrey Mezser, Sarah Koehler, and Lauren and Landon Schmader. The group had a condensed practice schedule, interrupted by COVID-19 shutdowns, busy schedules and technological issues.
“They worked with near impossible circumstances, including three weeks where they could not meet at all, to put on a stellar performance,” adviser Erin Schiafone said. “They spend the beginning of Mock Trial learning the rules and procedures to a T, and then work the remainder of the time on preparing the case, using all of the materials that would be used during an actual trial. They pour through filings, statements from the judge, witness affidavits and evidence.”
Mancini said that the online practices helped prepare them for the actual event.
“We had to practice on Zoom quite a bit, and not everyone was always able to get together,” she said. “It was very fragmented. But that made us comfortable sitting in front of a computer, seeing how your emotions would be projected on the screen and what people could see.”
Because Brockway had fewer students involved this year, the kids involved had to pull double duty.
The program usually had the proceedings in a real courtroom. This time, the kids got a Zoom link and waited for their start time. They then joined, seeing the opposition. At first, they did the prosecution, and the other side worked the defense. The plaintiff was part of the other team. When their turn as prosecution was completed, they got a short break before they switched sides, arguing a case as the defense.
“Sometimes it was hard to hear, and the one time, they lost power for two minutes, so we were sitting lost because they power,” Glasl said. “We were well prepared. It was hard, though. There wasn’t one practice where someone wasn’t there. We had people going in and out of quarantine.”
The quarantine problems included one person at the time of the event, Zooming in from home to an already-remote courtroom.
After the trial, as the scores were being tabulated, there were some individual honors to be handed out.
“I got Best Advocate for the third year in a row,” Mancini said. “It means that the other side viewed you as the most-prepared attorney. I put lots of work into it. I also got Best Witness.”
Glasl felt that the team did their best under the circumstances.
“I think we did all right,” he said. “Nobody forgot their parts.”
The adviser also held that belief.
“I could not be prouder of our Mock Trial team,” Schiafone said. “Our team won their first trial by a landslide and narrowly lost the second trial due to an inflating of the rules. Our students were congratulated on their fine attorney skills, and I believe our witnesses handled themselves perfectly –just as they had rehearsed. It was a rewarding year to be the coach of Brockway Mock Trial.”