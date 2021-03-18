BROCKWAY – The week leading up to Read Across America Day at Brockway Area Elementary School is packed full of reading activities and fun, but this year had some slight modifications.
“This year, the activities are scaled down due to the pandemic,” Principal Candace Patricelli said during the week. “The students are enjoying dressing up and are looking forward to their ice cream on Friday.”
The elementary school had theme dress-up days for the first week of March. On Monday, the kids wore green for the Dr. Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham.” They had a hat day on Tuesday to honor the “Cat in the Hat.” On Wednesday, they wore pajamas to school, connecting to “The Sleep Book.” On Thursday, “The Sneetches” led them to wear sports team shirts. The students ate ice cream Friday wearing shirts featuring movie or cartoon characters.
“Friday’s theme was ‘Reading builds great character,’” Patricelli explained. “Students wore a shirt with their favorite character on it, like Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Harry Potter, or Superman.”
During the week, the students had a challenge to help the school read a total of 500 chapters. Students had slips to fill out and write down what books or chapters they read during the week. The numbers were totaled up to see how many chapters the school completed. Students also got a free book to read.
Teachers had varied ways of celebrating the week. For example, Hunter Lydick’s kindergarten class did a science experiment tied to “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” Lydick introduced his students to three sets of test tubes with different clear liquid inside: water, vinegar, and clear soda. They used their senses to figure out which liquid was which.
“We read a story to learn about our five senses, and after learning about a sense, we would try it,” Lydick said. “So after learning about our sense of sight, we looked at the liquids to see if it would help us figure it out, and we noticed one had tiny bubbles after shaking. That ended up being the soda. Next, we learned about our sense of smell, and smelled the liquids. That’s how we found the vinegar. We then tried listening and heard fizzing from the soda. Then, we tried our sense of touch, and we knew the water felt familiar, especially after washing our hands all the time.”
Lydick then put different colored fish in the liquids overnight and checked to see how the different liquids changed them. He added that they discussed how scientists and students should not taste something when they do not know what it is. When the sense of taste came up in the story, they skipped that part. However, Beth Stoltz and Alec Shaffer-Doan added taste by making green eggs and ham.
Other teachers found ways to connect reading to home. Rachel Frederick invited parents to read to her classes.
“I had more parents read this year than any other year in the past,” she said. “I previously only offered for parents to physically come into our room and read. This year, I gave families options.”
Frederick had four parents use Google Meet to read to the class, four more created videos and sent them in, three shared about their favorite books.
“We also had three able to read in person due to working in our building,” Frederick added. “I even had one parent donate books for our students. I had so many parents reach out to make sure reading was still a main focus.”
Normally, the students would have a challenge that involved an assembly and some sort of competition for Mrs. Patricelli. She was taped to a wall, covered in cereal and milk, and competed in races. Those activities have been scaled down this year with the need to avoid assemblies, but the students still had fun.
“We made the most of the week and promoted a love for reading all over the school,” Patricelli said.