BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School will be going back to events that happened once upon a December.
Brockway will perform the musical “Anastasia,” based upon the 1997 Disney movie about a young girl named Anya who believes herself to be the Russian Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanova and the two con men who try to use the amnesiac Anya to make a fortune. The stage musical eliminates many of the more fantastical elements of the Disney cartoon, such as Rasputin’s return from the dead and his talking bat Bartok. Instead, it focuses on the relationships between the human characters.
Of course, the play is focused on the role of Anya, played in Brockway by junior Aidyn Edwards.
“I’m very excited to play this character,” Edwards said. “I feel a very strong emotional connection to her. She’s trying to find her family in Paris, and that connection is very important to me.”
Edwards said that the role is a big step for her.
“I am usually in the ensemble,” she said, “but this is nice because it allows me to practice more vocal range. My favorite song is ‘Journey to the Past,’ because it’s Anya’s confidence moment.”
Also central to the story are the two con men, Vlad and Dimitri. These two are trying to get the reward offered for Anastasia’s safe return, and audition young women for the role. However, when Anya comes in, they find themselves facing a dilemma.
“When Dimitri meets Anya, or Anastasia, he’s leery of her and thinks she’s crazy,” Liam Webster, a junior, explained. “She starts explaining herself, and Dimitri realizes that this is a good thing. He wants someone to prove that she’s Anastasia to get the money from the Dowager Empress. But he’s falling in love with her, and he knows that if their con works, he won’t see her again.”
Webster’s Dimitri is backed by Joe Hertel’s Vlad. The two characters may be con men, but they have different ways of approaching their work.
“Vlad conned the monarchists, the rich people, into believing he’s a count and take their money,” Hertel, another junior, said. The moral ambiguity of the character has been fun for Hertel to play. “I feel like I’m a lot like Vlad. In the book, I see what he does, and I think, ‘I could do that.’ Most of the characters I play on stage, they aren’t really me, but with Vlad, I’m like him.”
The story can be serious, so every play needs a little comedy relief. That falls to sophomore Shaelynn Brubaker, who plays Countess Lily.
“She’s also the comedy relief, very sarcastic and witty,” Brubaker said. “It’s different from everyone else in the show, and I feel this one fits me and who I am as a person.”
Every stage show has its own issues to overcome, but Brockway’s main difficulty was the proximity of this show to the filmed production of “High School Musical.” The school filmed the play, but quarantines slowed down production. That play was completed mere weeks ago and the young actors are quickly producing one last show before school ends.
“The challenge with this particular musical comes with an abridged rehearsal schedule and a more heavy concentration on dance,” Director Justin Salada said. “The kids have taken the new challenges of difficult choreography and turned it into a fantastic display of talent. I have not seen students work harder than this cast is right now.”
The play also led to innovations to make the show more visually impressive. Clear masks will keep the production COVID friendly while allowing the actors’ faces to be seen, a projector will show different locations in the background of the stage, and physical sets have been designed to move.
“This show is bringing visual, audio, and staging innovations to our stage,” Salada said. “The return of projection scenery with the new addition of rotating set pieces brings a whole new flavor to the stage. Our sponsorship from Rodenheim Entertainment is bringing a new and impactful soundscape to the show, along with the use of Broadway-recorded orchestral backing music.”
The students are excited for the innovations.
“The set is very different,” Brubaker said. “We have moving platforms and projected backgrounds. We also have walls that change to alter the setting. We have huge props that move, like a big train we built. This play is bigger and more advanced than anything I’ve been in personally.”
“The one thing that was missing during ‘High School Musical’ was the lower half of our faces,” Webster said. “We wanted to have these clear plastic masks, so you can still see our face fully and we’re still wearing a mask. Everyone gets one, and our mic will be attached to the lining.”
“Anastasia” also represents Brockway’s return to live theater since the pandemic began.
“People should come see our show because this is the first time in almost two years that we can perform live in front of the community,” Edwards said. “Everyone’s put 110% into making this one of the best shows we’ve ever put together.”
The community can see the play live and in-person in the high school auditorium or online as a stream. “Anastasia” will be staged May 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 at 7 p.m. There will also be a matinee on May 23 at 3 p.m. The live streams will be May 21 or June 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the in-person performance and $20 for the livestream. They are available at the door or at www.showtix4u.com/events/roverdrama.