BROCKWAY — The students and teachers at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School came together to donate 27 units of blood to the Red Cross.
The school does two blood drives during the school year. This one, being the first, sets the tone for the one at the end of the year.
“We had 32 donors registered to donate, but seven were deferred,” Brockway teacher Jonell Volpe said. “We had 23 units of whole blood and four doubles. 27 units are great!”
Volpe’s goal was to get 24 units of blood, so she was pleased with the results. The event was sponsored by the senior class, and students help organize the event. Seniors Chanell Britten, Mariah Alanskas, Anthony Glasl, Emma Cavalline, Salem Murray, and Katie Baker were there all day, checking people in, making sure the donors had snacks, and helping them walk from the donation table to a place to sit and rest. They also keep an eye on the donors to see if they are likely to pass out.
Junior Kylee Fink donated blood for the first time during this event.
“I was nervous, but I knew that giving blood helps people,” Fink said. “It wasn’t as bad as I expected, and I played great in my volleyball game later on!”
The American Red Cross website states that someone needs blood in the United States every two seconds. Less than 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, so the blood drives focus on helping people who are eligible to find a convenient place to donate.
The school blood drive happened the day before the Brockway Ambulance blood drive. Drives are also scheduled for DuBois Nursing Home on October 11 and the DuBois Mall on October 29.