BROCKWAY — Eight teachers and one principal had their heads or beards shaved as the culmination of a food drive at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
The Shaving is in its second year. The idea came last year when ag teacher Kyle Norman put a tree in his classroom during the Christmas season. He then had students donate items to the school’s Weekend Backpack Food Program, which provides food for students who rely on the school’s lunches for meals during the week.
“We got our Ag Tree of Giving, and the goal is to put lots of donations under that tree to give to the program,” Norman explained. “Last year, we found out that the backpack program was running short on supplies, so we asked the staff to donate to the program. We kept it going this year.”
Last year, some of the returning teachers felt their goal was too low, so they increased the amount of the goal before they lost their locks. Community members, students, staff members, and the school’s cafeteria worked to reach the goal. The drive brought in more than 4,500 nonperishable items, reaching the set donation amounts for the staff members to go under the razor in The Shaving II.
High school co-principal Mark Dippold sacrificed his beard to the cause. Norman and fellow ag teachers Matt Holt and Robert Bateman participated, as well as history teachers Bret Zimmerman and John Hawkins, English teacher Tracey Dusch, librarian Shawn Gifford, and this reporter.
To avoid any hair-raising tragedies, local barber Paul Olsakovsky volunteered his time to clean up the participants.
Donations to the backpack program can still be made to the school, but they will not result in additional hair loss.
Norman said the response to the last two years confirms that he is working where he needs to be.
“I know I work in the right district when things like this happen,” Norman said. “Kids supporting kids, teachers supporting kids, and the community getting involved to support our school — it’s wonderful.”