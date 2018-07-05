BROCKWAY — Because The Wall That Heals was in town the week before the 52nd Annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, the patriotic program that begins the festivities had circled around a specific theme.
Melissa Hrinya helped develop the program, selecting readings and music from the Vietnam War Era.
“Since the wall was here, we’re focusing on a Vietnam theme,” she said. “We had some readings specific to the Vietnam War as well as a speaker who served during the Vietnam Era.”
The Village Voices sang a selection of patriotic songs. Hrinya recognized the service members from the area who died in all wars. 2018 Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School graduate Pierce Yahner talked about the Declaration of Independence while fellow graduates Rourke Cain and Lydia Holt talked about soldiers and names etched in granite. Central Catholic’s Elizabeth Gankosky talked about welcoming soldiers home.
The keynote speaker, American Legion Department of Pennsylvania Western Section Adjutant John Fritz talked about his service during the Vietnam War Era. Fritz enlisted in 1974 and retired from active service in 1997 at the rank of master sergeant. He was able to tell stories about serving as a security policeman, alarm monitor, flight chief, and superintendent of the Air Force Operations Center at the Pentagon.
The Brockway Patriotic Program concluded with Maddie Newcome singing “God Bless America.” The rest of the day in Brockway was packed with events such as the 10K race, the Tour de Brockway, bouncy houses, live music, a classic car show, the parade, and fireworks.
Despite the weather, the parade was well-attended, according to parade worker Ed Horner.
“The parade went great this year,” he said. “We have a lot of participants and quite a few people. The rain prior to the parade actually helped because it took the temperature down.”
Brockway changed policy in 2018 to close Main Street down an hour earlier for the parade, allowing organizers to get set up.
Brockway’s Fourth of July celebrations were a source of pride for Mayor Bill Hrinya. His remarks focused heavily on the Wall and the Vietnam War, but 2018, he said, is a chance to apologize for the treatment of veterans in the past and say thank you.
“Having a brother who served in Vietnam, knowing so many people who had friends or family who served in Vietnam, that made me think about what I wanted to say today,” Mayor Hrinya said. “The Wall That Heals brought those names to life. The emotions that poured out those few days reminded me why I’m proud to be an American.”
