BROCKWAY — Residents in nursing homes and retirement centers are sometimes forgotten on holidays but thanks to a group of students that was not the case for Highland View Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center residents over the weekend.
As a freshman class service project, the students saw to it that the nursing home residents had Easter baskets.
“It’s important that the kids see beyond themselves and realize the need to give back to the community that has provided so much for them,” explained Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School history teacher Erin Schiafone.
The activities director at Highland View, Helen McBride, gave Mrs. Schiafone and her students a list of every resident’s first name and suggestions for their baskets. Some of the suggestions were candy, magazines, grown-up coloring books, colored pencils, socks, lotion, body spray, make up, model car kits, and more.
“Mrs. McBride always encourages our students to include something personal, a card or drawing,” Schiafone said. “She told us the personal items are the ones the residents love the most. Without Helen McBride, this project would not be nearly as successful.”
The connection to Highland View started when Schiafone started teaching at Brockway.
“The district, as always, does a lot for the community during the holiday season, and some students mentioned that most goodwill throughout the country is concentrated during that time,” Schiafone said. “Through a discussion with them, we came up with the Easter basket project for the residents of Highland View and it has been going ever since.”
“Ever since” is 19 uninterrupted years. Five of those years were managed by fellow history teacher Rachel Chamberlain.
“The residents are thrilled,” Schiafone said. “When the students deliver the baskets to the residents, they frequently want to give them a hug or talk with them a bit. According to the activities director, they are all very excited when going through their baskets.”
This year, the 9th grade class made more baskets than were needed, but Highland View will find a way to use those baskets.
“As always, I’m very proud of the students’ big hearts,” Schiafone added.
