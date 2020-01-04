BROCKWAY — The new year brings movies to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s auditorium.
The movie nights in the auditorium are a way to connect the Brockway Drama Club to the community. The movies are licensed through Movie Licensing USA, a division of Swank Motion Pictures, Inc. The movies have to be out on home video and cannot be currently in theaters.
“Our primary showings will be family-oriented films,” explained Brockway Director of Bands Justin Salada. “We’re starting with Aladdin on January 3. After that, we’ll do The Lion King or How to Train Your Dragon. We do plan on doing specialty or series showings when and if we are able. The video choice is pretty broad, so if there is a demand for specific films, we can make sure to get to them!”
The shows have a $2 suggested donation and concessions will be available in the lobby. Any money raised will be used to help production costs for the school’s drama productions, such as the fall and spring musicals.
“It’s a bigger screen than at your home,” Salada said. “We’ll either project the movie on our stage’s big 4:3 screen or our large cyclorama curtain.”
The shows will be at 6 p.m. and the movie titles will be announced on Brockway TV or rovers.ticketleap.com. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be shown on January 24. Other shows will follow February 7 and 21, March 6 and 13, April 3 and 17, and May 1, 15, and 29.
“This will be a continuing fundraising effort from the drama club for the foreseeable future,” Salada said. “We hope the community comes out and has a good time.”