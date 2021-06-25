BROCKWAY – The 55th annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is returning with a bang, kicking off on July 2 with the crowning of Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth and ending with fireworks on July 4.
“We have everything going,” Committee Chairman Jeff Gankosky said to the Brockway Borough Council during their May meeting. “We have the parade, fireworks, and as long as everything goes well with COVID, we’ll have everything ready for that weekend.”
Last year, the organizers held a virtual patriotic program, a fire truck parade, and a patriotic house decorating contest. The fireworks set off from Fremer Hill that year instead of their usual location.
While the official July 4 events begin with the crowning, Brockway has Fourth celebrations starting June 25 with the Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game. The library will have book sales throughout the week and Taylor Memorial Museum will be open to public. The Firecracker 10K and Fun Run Foot Race is on July 3 this year, but the bike race had to be canceled due to construction on roads in and around Brockway.
Back this year is the basketball tournament, the Kaimann’s Annual Chicken Barbecue, the Fishing Contest, horse drawn trolley rides, live music, soccer games, and a teen dance. The next day, there will be a car, truck, and motorcycle show in the morning before a roller hockey all star game, the patriotic program, picnic in the park, the Lego Building Contest, magic shows, a duck derby, and the annual parade.
Gankosky said that the expanded schedule will space people out better in town.
“With as big as the park is, we can spread it out over the weekend and people will not be at the park for the same things,” he added. “It will be easier if there are still mask mandates and stuff like that.”
More information about the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July is available on the committee’s website, www.brockwayfourth.com.