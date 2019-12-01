BROCKWAY — On a chilly Friday night, Brockway residents gathered along Main Street for a new tradition.
Boy Scout Troop 40 decorated a tree beside American Legion Post 95 in Brockway. The tree was bedecked with ornaments, multi-colored lights, and light-up presents. Organizer April London said that the tradition started because the scouts wanted it.
“One of our scouts is really into Christmas,” London said. “He wanted a parade to the tree lighting.”
The parade began as a Brockway police car escorted decorated jeeps down Main Street. Each jeep had different lights and designs. One of the jeeps pulled a trailer where Santa Claus, played by Charlie Johnson, rode in a sleigh. The Brockway Fire Department concluded the parade.
Santa pulled up alongside the tree and joined London in leading a countdown. The tree was lit to an applause. Santa led the crowd in Christmas carols.
At the end of the songs, the crowd filled the Legion building for hot chocolate and a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
London was happy with the size of the crowd. She said there were more people than she expected. The great turnout added to her excitement at starting a new tradition.
“As long as our Boy Scout troop is going, the plan is to keep this going every year,” London said.