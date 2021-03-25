BROCKWAY – Under sunny skies, Brockway fourth-grader Paige Doane led a parade through her hometown last weekend.
Paige rode in the back of a pickup truck with a small group around her. She went through town first, then the truck parked with a view of Main Street, and she waited for the rest of the parade to come through.
Brockway School Nurse Leslie Martini and School Counselor Kristen Sholes helped organize the event. They had participants line up at the elementary school, but the number of participants expanded beyond what they expected.
“I ended up throwing out my list and line-up order since there were double the amount of participants that we knew of,” Martini said. “Kristen and I said, ‘Let’s just go with it and let them all fall in line.’”
The parade had floats, along with participation from multiple fire departments, the Brockway Police Department, Brockway Ambulance, two school buses, PA Wilds Jeep Club, the Girl Scouts, and Brockway cheerleaders. Part of the cast of Brockway’s stage production of “Frozen Jr.” joined in while wearing their costumes.
“The committee from the school worked so hard,” Martini said. “I could not have done it without Stephanie Benson and all of the town decorating she planned.”
Yellow balloons and signs lined Main Street, and the crowd formed by the post office on down, wearing yellow “Prayers for Paige” shirts. Martini said that the crowd was an overwhelming sight.
“I turned the corner at the post office and started crying my eyes out,” Martini said. “I saw people corner to corner and I thought that this is what life is all about. People from our hometown, coming out for a few hours, just to wave to Paige and give her that feeling of hope and support for her fight.”
Paige has neurofibromatosis, or NF, a genetic disorder that can cause the body to produce tumors that grow under the skin or along the nerves. Diagnosed with NF at three months old, Paige has been battling tumorous growths on her face, and recently began a battle against cancer. She has spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital and recently got a chance to go to Disney thanks to Jamie’s Dream Team, which is a nonprofit similar to Make-A-Wish. There is an account at Brockway S&T Bank to help the family with medical expenses.
Martini said that the guest of honor enjoyed her parade.
“I asked Paige after the parade what she thought, and what I got was a huge smile,” Martini said. “That made it all worth it. From what I could see, I think she and her family enjoyed it so much. They were so appreciative.”