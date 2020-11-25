BROOKVILLE — By a 5-4 vote, the Brookville Area School Board chose Tuesday night to keep all schools in the district open — at least for now.
Superintendent Erich May reported there are four active cases of COVID within the schools at this time — four employees and zero students, "to the best of my knowledge. Those four employees are in four different buildings. They didn't get it from each other in school," he said.
May said he had received at least 20 emails in the past two days from community members. "Nineteen of the 20 emails favored staying open," he said.
"Things are happening quickly in a world with COVID. While it is not my recommendation that we go remote today, that could change by Tuesday. I do believe our mission is best accomplished here, educating and inspiring our students. I also feel we are much better positioned to meet the emotional, social and physical needs of students when they are in the building. Currently 70 percent of district students are eating breakfast here; 80 percent eating our lunch. That is just one of many examples of needs being met here," he said.
May said that "some of our students are guaranteed in-person instruction by federal law, so even if the schools went remote, there would be some students who would have to come in."
Several members of the audience addressed the board, with most saying they had chosen to send their children to school, and that should still be their choice.
Each member of the board was given an opportunity to state their views on the motion before the board, which was to go to remote learning instructional model and cancel all extracurricular activities from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4, 2021.
By roll call vote, the motion was defeated. Voting not to close the schools at this time were Luc Doolittle, Roberta Ganoe, Don Gill, Fred Park and John Pozza.
Voting to close the schools were Herb McConnell, Rick Ortz, Carol Schindler and Kerith Strano Taylor.
The Brookville Area School Board will hold its annual reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the gym at Hickory Grove Elementary School. The regular meeting for December will follow the reorganizational meeting.