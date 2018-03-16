REYNOLDSVILLE — A Brookville man has been jailed after a stash of drugs reportedly was found during a Reynoldsville traffic stop.
Joseph E. Battaglia Jr., 49, Brookville, is charged by Reynoldsville Borough police with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and two summary traffic charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 9 around 5:40 p.m., Reynoldsville Borough police Officer Tammy Murray was on patrol when she saw a Pontiac Grand Prix with blacked out windows that was pulsing its brakes making a turn off of Main Street.
When Murray pulled over the vehicle Battaglia had sweat rolling down his forehead, had pinpoint pupils and was shaking. The car’s registration was expired.
The officer asked Murray why he had pinpoint pupils and he said that he hadn’t slept in days because he found out his wife had cheated on him with five different men.
Murray said when she was talking to Battaglia she noticed a pill bottle in the center cup holder, which he said was methadone, as well as a small baggie on the passenger side floor.
When police patted down Battaglia they found an “unusual” bulge in his pants, which was three packages of marijuana and a yellow baggie of crystal meth with four empty baggies. Also, in his left front pocket was a roll of $2,180 in cash held together by a rubber band.
A K-9 officer was called to the scene.
Police also found in his pockets: two baggies with “brown bulldogs” containing several small baggies of white powder, 19 pills in a metal container, 19 Suboxone strips, and butane hash oil.
Inside the vehicle officers reportedly found several pill bottles, stylis pens to ingest controlled substances, 425 small ziplock baggies, a tourniquet, and a 10 pack of cannabis hard candy.
Battagila was remanded to Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting $10,000 cash bail.
Charges were filed with District Judge David Inzana of Reynoldsville Monday.
