BROOKVILLE — How to come up with nearly a quarter million dollars is the new challenge facing the Brookville Municipal Authority. That may be the Brookville Municipal Authority’s share of work to be done on water and sewer lines when PennDOT begins its reconstruction of the intersection of Routes 322 and 28 on the east end of the borough.
Water Commissioner Clyde Bullers and engineer Josh Gunnett met with PennDOT representatives and other utility companies to discuss the utility interferences involved in the project.
A preliminary estimate for the BMA portion is a total project cost of $950,000. With a typical PennDOT reimbursement of 75 percent, the BMA cost could still be $237,500 or more, if bids come in higher than anticipated. “We will have to figure out how to budget that amount,” said BMA chairman Bradley Miller.
The PennDOT project is scheduled to begin in 2019.
Bullers reminded everyone that hydrant flushing will begin next Tuesday and continue through May 1.
Bullers also reported that there are only 37 more meters to be replaced with the rapid read meters. He said there are about 50 commercial meters to be upgraded, but because of their cost, the work will be done over several years.
Waste water treatment
Global Heavy Corporations has completed 56 percent of the general-mechanical work and Westmoreland Electric Services has completed 36 percent of the electrical work. Payments of $472,958.69 for Global Heavy and $120,429.88 for Westmoreland were approved.
The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, in the Borough Complex.
