BROOKVILLE — This Thursday, the Rev. Kyle Yates will be honored as Artisan of the Year at the Pennsylvania Wilds’ annual dinner in Williamsport.
A senior pastor at Scotland Avenue Church of God in Punxsutawney, Yates said he found photography in 2002 when he received his first film camera to take on a church youth trip to Denver, Colorado.
“I remember blowing through three rolls of film and having to purchase more halfway through the trip,” Yates said.
Later, in college at Warner University in Lake Wales, Fla., he received his first digital camera.
“The 25th photo I took with that camera was an early morning sunrise over the campus statue. That photo made it to the Vice President of the College’s office, and she in turn entered it in the city’s local art contest. I was surprised to learn that I won first place in that art show,” Yates recalls. “From that time forward, I began to take film and photography classes as my minor.”
Upon graduation, he began to offer professional photography services, and more recently has teamed up with Everlasting Productions as a staff photographer, videographer, and editor.
“I love creating images that make people think, reminisce, and inspire creativity. My favorite subject to shoot is landscape and architecture during the ‘golden hour and blue hour’ of the evening. I am drawn to churches, neon lights, street photography, concept photography, and waterfalls,” Yates said.
As his career began to grow, he was introduced to the Pennsylvania Wilds. In tune with its mission, to bring to the forefront the experiences, assets, people and places in the rural 13 county region encompassing Elk, Clearfield, Jefferson, Forest, Potter, McKean, Tioga, Lycoming, Clarion, Warren, Clinton, Cameron, and Northern Centre counties, Yates became a juried artisan in its arts cooperative.
“I’m going to be blunt, our section of Pennsylvania is highly overlooked. If it were a country song, then we would be known as “flyover county.” We are wedged between two major cities (Pittsburgh and Philadelphia), and most people travel through the PA Wilds to get to another destination. That bothered me. I grew up here. I knew every stream, waterfall, path, and rock and the wonderful history of our towns,” Yates said.
“While other photographers got big to the business by photographing the cities and their tourist destinations, I wanted to photograph our neighborhoods and add my treatment to it to draw people to our neck of the woods. I got tired of state agencies promoting state forests and parks near Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Erie and leaving us out. So I flooded the internet with pictures of Brookville, Punxsutawney, Cook Forest, Clear Creek, and Elk County. I figured that if we were represented well, we could draw interest that we deserve. I hope in the few years that I’ve been with the PA Wilds, that with other creative PA Wilds artists, we have made our section of Pennsylvania a desirable and visited location.”
In some ways, Yates is a two-time winner this year, as he has been given the nod by Bekki Titchner, who won the Stewardship Award for her work in conservation, which is rooted in a music video her band Titchner-Scott made called “The Factory Song.” Yates helped the band produce that video.
“At first I was surprised I received the award. I was even more ecstatic that Bekki Titchner won the Stewardship Award for her work in Conservation and her song, “The Factory Song.” She shares my vision for the area, both in understanding the past and need for the future. I was honored to be chosen to make her song come to life when we produced the “Factory Song” in 2017,” Yates said.
Of the award, Yates said he is especially honored because Perry Winkler of DuBois was last year’s winner, adding “I don’t feel as if I accomplished enough to be considered for this award, especially after I read through the past winners... After all, photography is only a paying hobby that turned into a secondary profession. I put time in when I can, keeping ministry at my forefront. I point all of this back to God, he provided the beauty of nature and supplied my creative talent.”
