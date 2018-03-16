RIDGWAY — Citizens Against Physical, Sexual & Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA) is on track to be the first agency in the United States to provide all five levels of the Traumatic Incident Reduction method for free.
“It’s life changing for people,” said CAPSEA director Billie Jo Weyant. “After going through one or more of those sessions, that trauma is released from them and they no longer experience the effects of it.”
So what is TIR?
It is a brief, simple one-on-one method for permanently removing the negative effects of trauma. It involves re-experiencing past traumas in a safe environment, free of distractions, judgments or interpretations.
Weyant explained in her own words that it is a client led practice during which the TIR process is explained and the person talks about the traumas that are in the forefront of their life, that might be holding them back, and are causing them distress. A series of questions are asked that help the person determine what they want to work on first.
The session continues with the person playing the trauma like a movie reel in their head over and over again. Each time it’s replayed, more details come out. That continues until it doesn’t bother the person anymore.
“It depends on how long it takes that person to work through that particular trauma. It can happen in 30 minutes, it can take an hour, it can take over an hour, it can take several sessions. That person goes through and completes that session as long as it takes,” Weyant said.
“It’s like peeling away each layer of an onion. That person drives the bus. We don’t, we’re the navigator. People come back until they don’t need to anymore, but they know the door is always open.”
With 10 clients going through the process so far, Weyant said the impact is noticeable.
On the front end, Weyant said the work load has increased, but the ultimate goal is that people actually meet their goals, instead of coming back repeatedly without resolution.
The last level of CAPSEA’s training is scheduled to be completed in August.
And once complete, Weyant hopes to start to push the service into the community, offering it to everyone from veterans to others who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome, victims of any kind of abuse to those who just have experienced an emotional hurdle they can’t overcome.
During training, those involved practice what they will be immersed in by turning the process on themselves. In those trainings, Weyant said it brought out the idea that trauma comes in all forms. It could mean losing a pet, a family divorce, experiencing a car accident, being the victim of a natural disaster, or being a victim of abuse.
Once the training is complete, CAPSEA will be able to help anyone who is five years old through adulthood.
Currently, four people on staff are set to complete all five levels of the training and numerous members of the staff have the basic level of training.
The training, thus far, has been funded through Elk County’s Act 13 Marcellus Shale Impact fee funds, grants from the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, and the Emporium Foundation.
“Anyone who is interested in knowing more — we’ll sit with them and talk and talk and talk,” Weyant said.
