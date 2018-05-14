Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.