CLEARFIELD — Dinosaurs are coming to DuBois.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, Dr. Jeffrey Rice, owner of Dr. Doolittle’s, asked for tourism grant funding consideration as he explained his plan to add another attraction to his expanding site which includes a Roadside Café and Creamery, The Depot and the Little Caring Caboose.
Rice said he is adding a 4,000-square-foot facility that will provide a showcase for displays featuring animatronic dinosaurs, a dinosaur skeleton representation and 10 full-sized fiberglass dinosaurs that kids can ride and climb on.
“It will be fun and educational,” he explained.
He said he hopes the exhibit will be about 60 percent functional by July. The dinosaurs have been ordered and are currently in the shipping process, which he said takes approximately one month.
“This is fairly unique for the area as far as a dinosaur exhibit featuring animatronic dinosaurs. These dinosaurs will move and are very lifelike. They even appear to breathe,” he explained.
He said families have to drive long-distances to visit similar shows, mentioning a recent one at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh where he said tickets were $30. “I will be charging $3 at Doolittle’s.”
Rice said he expects the site to attract tourists.
“It will draw people from far and wide. It will be family fun and will get kids off the video games,” Rice said.
Rice said he believes the dinosaurs at Doolittle’s, coupled with other Clearfield County amenities, would be enough to entice families to stay over and explore.
CCRTA members were intrigued by the proposal and congratulated Rice for offering local families a fun, affordable place to visit.
“All of us enjoy going to Doolittle’s. It’s a great facility,” member David King said.
The board approved a tourism destination grant of $25,000 to the dinosaur park at Doolittles.
Member John Sobel said, “Dr. Rice has proposed a destination site. It is so unique and so interesting. It’s outside of the box and will make Clearfield County a destination site that anyone with a child would want to see.”
