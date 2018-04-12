CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved a $25,000 tourism promotion grant for UMI Performance Inc., Philipsburg, at Wednesday’s meeting.
The company, which builds suspension systems for new and classic muscle cars, recently purchased the former CNB Raceway Park, now known as UMI Motorsports Park, located on Mount Zion Road, Clearfield. UMI has been in business since 2003 and employees nearly 40 people.
President Ryan Kirkwood told members about plans to upgrade the 5/8-mile asphalt oval track located on 85 acres. He said there have not been events at the track in three years. UMI plans to convert the property into a multi-use facility with an emphasis on UMI product testing as well as hosting autocross and road racing style events.
Kirkwood said the initial idea was to utilize the park to assess the company’s products, but soon expanded those thoughts.
“When I examined the park, I realized it could be so much more than a private test track. It is now our mission to develop a well-known autocross facility,” he told CCRTA board members. He said he wants the facility and its events to be “family-friendly.”
Autocross is a timed competition where drivers navigate — one at a time — through a defined course testing both the car and the driver. Kirkwood said the concept is relatively new to Clearfield County.
“Anyone can participate. It’s a good way to get the community involved and attract interest,” he said.
He said plans are to renovate the track and adapt it to fit the autocross concept while maintaining its integrity.
“There is 50 years of history there,” Kirkwood said. “I don’t want to destroy that.”
In addition to using the park for autocross, Kirkwood said the company would rent out the space for vehicle testing and hopes to eventually offer an autocross driving school.
He said he is planning events at the park in both July and August that will bring people into the area. A three-day Autocross and Cruise-in is planned for Aug. 9-11. It will feature autocross competition, a cruising drive to the UMI facility and a cruise-in car show. Previously it was held at the Mid-State Airport.
CCRTA members were receptive to the concept.
“For this community, racing is the thing. It used to be every Saturday night. This is perfect for Clearfield County,” said Member Susan Reed.
Member John Shugrue agreed. “We need destinations.”
Members unanimously approved the request for the grant. CCCRTA awards two $25,000 grants annually. Eligible projects are those that enhance the local economy through increased tourism opportunities building on natural, recreational, historical or cultural assets that encourage visitors to come to explore and ultimately remain in the county overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.