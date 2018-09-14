CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority heard about the recent infusion of income into Clearfield County through the hosting of the 2018 USCAA City of DuBois Small College World Series. The baseball and softball championship play for small colleges was held in DuBois in May.
At Wednesday’s meeting John “Herm” Suplizio and Matt Checcio, who were instrumental in bringing the series to DuBois, updated authority members on the financial impact to county hotels and restaurants from the multi-day event headquarted at Showers Field.
Suplizio said of the series, “It was a great event for the area. It clearly exceeded our expectations and projections.”
The two men provided an economic snapshot as requested by CCRTA in exchange for its sponsorship of the event. There were more than 1,500 rooms booked in the area. Many of those were in DuBois but some were in Clearfield, Checcio said.
Most of the visitors to the county affiliated with the series stayed an average of 2.5 days and spent $35-$40 per person locally on food, necessities or souvenirs.
The two said the total economic influence was more than $444,000 from out-of-county guests including team members, spectators and families.
Checcio said “We talked with people throughout the week who told us how busy they were,” he told the board.
They also inquired whether CCRTA would be willing to sponsor the event for another year and possibly into the future if the city was fortunate enough to secure the contract a second time.
“We think we could get a longer term agreement but we don’t want to do that if you are not on board with it,” Suplizio told the authority.
The two men briefly discussed plans to upgrade the series and possible methods to get additional coverage for it.
Several authority members and CCRTA Director Josiah Jones reported on their experiences at the 2018 series.
“Everyone I spoke with said they loved the facility and that everyone they met was so friendly,” Jones said. “They also said how easy it was to navigate. It was a really positive experience, specially for DuBois. I hope we can keep it around for years to come. I really excited for next year.”
Member David King agreed.
“I would like to see it in the area for as long as it can be in the area,” King said.
Authority member John Sughrue said he attended games on three different days. “Everything was really positive from all the people i talked to there.”
Suplizio said planning would begin soon for the 2019 series. He said the committee plans to approach CCRTA again for a sponsorship.
King said he believed the area received a great return both in economic impact and exposure from the 2018 series.
“For $15,000, it was the best results we’ve seen,” King said.
Authority Chairwoman Terri Cunkle told Suplizio and Checcio, “In consensus, we all feel you did a great job.”
