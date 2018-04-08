DuBOIS — The Courier Express has again taken first place in the niche publication category of the Keystone awards presented by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The award is in recognition of the newspaper’s “NICU 40th Anniversary” publication.
“This tab was sincerely a community effort — between the newspaper, the NICU, but most importantly, our readers, who shared photographs and the most intimate and touching stories about their NICU babies,” Publisher Pat Patterson said. “We are so proud of the product we put out, but even more grateful for the relationships we built in the process.”
The Keystone Press Awards are presented to Pennsylvania journalists whose work displays “relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers, and furthers First Amendment values.”
In the past several years, the Courier Express has received awards for several other of its niche publications including its “Health & Wellness” and “Community of Giving” projects.
Also recognized was columnist Denny Bonavita who took first place for his columns “I might be a tad preoccupied; Keep those ‘Grandpa mover’ skills sharp; and Unsheltering the sheltered among us.”
Rich Murawski, sports writer for the Courier Express’ sister publication, The Progress in Clearfield, won second place for his coverage of Clearfield Little League Softball.
