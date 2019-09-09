24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 69

Low 52

Normal high 70

Normal low 51

Precipitation

Yesterday N/A

Normal September 3.96 inches

YTD actual 36.72 inches

YTD normal 33.64 inches

Last year

High 81

Low 67

Precip. 0.85 inches

YTD precip. 37.57 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 7:36 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Jefferson County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Elk County

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

