24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 69
Low 52
Normal high 70
Normal low 51
Precipitation
Yesterday N/A
Normal September 3.96 inches
YTD actual 36.72 inches
YTD normal 33.64 inches
Last year
High 81
Low 67
Precip. 0.85 inches
YTD precip. 37.57 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 7:36 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Jefferson County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Elk County
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday night, a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.