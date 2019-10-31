24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 60

Low 50

Normal high 58

Normal low 40

Precipitation

Yesterday None

Normal October 2.94 inches

YTD actual 40.12 inches

YTD normal 36.58 inches

Last year

High 50

Low 33

Precip. 0.07 inches

YTD precip. 50.36 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 6:12 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 7:46 a.m.

TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS

Clearfield County

Tonight, rain showers before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 36.

Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Jefferson County

Tonight, rain showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 33. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Elk County

Tonight, rain showers before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 36. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Saturday, sunny with a high near 48.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

