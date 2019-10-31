24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 60
Low 50
Normal high 58
Normal low 40
Precipitation
Yesterday None
Normal October 2.94 inches
YTD actual 40.12 inches
YTD normal 36.58 inches
Last year
High 50
Low 33
Precip. 0.07 inches
YTD precip. 50.36 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 6:12 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 7:46 a.m.
TRI-COUNTY FORECASTS
Clearfield County
Tonight, rain showers before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 36.
Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Jefferson County
Tonight, rain showers before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 33. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tomorrow night, mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Elk County
Tonight, rain showers before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 36. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow, a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Saturday, sunny with a high near 48.
Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday night, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday, a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.