ST. MARYS — “If you’re worried about giving it a try, just come out, everyone is looking at their own feet not yours,” said Sarah McCann Thursday night as she urged dancers onto the floor of Wildwoods.
Originally from Plum in Allegheny County, McCann has been a chemistry teacher at Ridgway Area High School for the past two years.
“I love it. It took me a little while to find my calling in life but teaching is definitely it,” said McCann.
Aside from chemistry, line dancing has been a part of her life for about six years.
While going to college at Juniata University, she joined a social dancing club. Upon graduation, she missed dancing, found out a local establishment offered line dancing and started to kick up her boots.
“I showed up and started taking lessons,” said McCann. “I love dancing and love country music.”
McCann said she especially loves line dancing because you don’t need a partner to do it and have the freedom to personalize and make each dance your own.
This recent class at Wildwoods is the second line dancing class that she’s ever taught.
“I just kind of stumbled upon it. We were at Wildwoods (in St. Marys) having dinner and I saw that they had a really big dance floor and wondered if they would be interested in doing something,” said McCann, who added her favorite song to dance to is “Bubba Shot the Jukebox” by Mark Chestnut.
When asked what the parallels between chemistry and line dancing is, McCann teases that there aren’t many, other than that she tends to dance while she preps to teach chemistry.
“When it comes to the teaching part, I feel that my experience in the classroom helps me a little bit to be able to deal with a large group of people, to speak in public and to diagnose when people are having issues,” said McCann, who added that she also taught archery for about 10 years.
While currently unscheduled, she hopes to have another series of line dancing after summer.
“You can tell she’s a teacher because she really waits until everyone has the steps. And after six classes everyone’s dancing,” said student Amy Anderson.
