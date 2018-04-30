KERSEY — Chicken Hill Distillery is officially open for business.
Located at 277 Fairview Road in Kersey, the business, owned by Dan Meyer and Chris Kline, has been open for about two weeks.
“We had a building so that’s what it started off with. We thought for a long time what we should do and came up with this,” said Meyer, who added that the new business gets a lot of traffic from tourists.
It currently has one still and the bottling is done in-house. Whenever possible, it uses local ingredients, including local corn and maple syrup.
“We’re still learning,” said Meyer, who added that each of the owners takes part in the distilling process.
Meyer said all of the distillery’s products are moonshine-based and made from corn shine.
“We have straight proofs and we have flavors. Our brandies are basically a little less alcohol content with more flavor,” said Meyer, who added that Very Berry is the most popular flavor. “We’re going to be bringing two, three or four flavors out every season,” he said.
Brewing a batch takes about two weeks. And the shop is well stocked, Meyer said, adding that 240 gallons were made for the store’s opening.
When asked what the hardest part of making moonshine is, Meyer said the permitting process for distilleries is lengthy and frustrating, adding that it took more than one year.
“The name comes from Chicken Hill Road which is behind here,” Meyer explained. “And all of us have ties to Chicken Hill.”
Excluding the owners, the distillery currently has four part-time employees, of whom Sharon Stenta, of Kersey is one.
“It’s great to talk to people and find out where they’re from and where they’re going,” Stenta said. “People are so curious that our small little town has a new business.”
The distillery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“There’s not a lot of people who can say they make moonshine. It took a lot of work to get here, but it’s been worth it,” co-owner Chris Kline said. “It’s a different kind of adventure.”
