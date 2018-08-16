ST. MARYS — Community leaders, educators, business owners and local residents took part in a town hall meeting Monday night to discuss the next 25 years for the City of St. Marys.
The meeting, hosted by Mayor Lou Radkowski and the city council was held at Tablespoons Cafe in St. Marys.
The meeting was an effort to gather feedback from the youth and young adults in the community.
Mayor Radkowski, welcoming those attending, said, “We don’t have all the answers. We need input.”
After discussing what it was they liked about St. Marys, attendees agreed that there are many positive aspects which include community, heritage, opportunity, solid industrial base, and a rural location with close proximity to metropolitan areas.
The conversation also provided areas that could use improvement, including traffic patterns, public safety, population retention, marketing, vocational education, and housing.
Traffic patterns affect public safety in the downtown area and the many parks throughout the city.
Currently, there is a proposed change to the traffic patterns that would eliminate 17 percent of the tractor trailer trucks from the diamond area. A reduction in traffic would improve the safety of pedestrians.
Related to public safety, one resident said she would like to see more of a police presence at the parks.
Regarding retaining the population, “Our students go away to college and then they can’t come back,” one concerned citizen said. “The wages here can’t support graduates who have student loan debt,” he said.
Several ideas were discussed including working with industry to provide incentives or sign-on bonuses for college graduates.
One attendee saw a need for a workable website to showcase the community. “This is our generation, we use social media,” he said.
Overall, it was agreed that social media is a useful tool for marketing everything that the City has to offer. “Facebook is where it is at”, said one participant.
Discussion continued on increasing vocational education opportunities with area schools and local businesses with the possible creation of a vocational school for those who decide to opt out of college.
Housing issues are related to young adults returning to the area who find it difficult to find affordable housing, another participant said.
One participant pointed out that some property owners are not utilizing the second floor of their buildings.
Returning adults don’t necessarily want to buy a home and would rather opt for apartment living with the ability to walk to the grocery store and everywhere they need to go, he elaborated.
Mayor Radkowski wrapped up the meeting by noting the importance of a marketing plan and stressing the need for people to serve on boards and committees. “We need to get folks involved,” the mayor said.
