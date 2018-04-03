ST. MARYS — Nearly two weeks on the job, Jim Wolf says arriving at his position as Parks & Recreation manager was a “chain of events.”
“I owned and worked at my own drywall and painting business (Elk County Drywall & Painting) as my oldest son (Tom) was growing up. I missed a lot of his games,” said Wolf, describing the moment when he realized that recreation was so important.
He would go on, through his daughters Emily and Morgan to find a love for softball, which would lead him to be the president of the Little League Softball, head Junior-Varsity coach for ECC, as well as coach for a travel softball team.
Before taking the position with the city, Wolf had served on the city’s Recreation Board for two years.
Every morning before he comes to work, Wolf said he tries to take a tour of the seven parks within the city limits, which include Benzinger Park, Memorial Park, Luhr Park, Diamond Street Park, Averyville Park, The Diamond, and the yet unnamed park on Depot Street which is still being developed.
Of his new job, which is currently part-time, Wolf said, “It’s exciting, everything that we have going on. There’s so many good things going on.”
Wolf said his top three priorities for his job are to create a scheduled maintenance plan for the parks, to help grow the parks through grants and advancement, and to increase the organization of the processes at all the parks.
“This job is a great middle person between the recreation board and the city,” said Wolf, adding that the recreation board is a volunteer group.
Upcoming projects are continued fundraising to redo the Scout building next to the lower basketball courts at Memorial Park, including an event at the Edgewood in St. Marys on April 28. The goal is to get the building renovated so it can be used for meetings, events, rentals, and other community activities. Currently, the city is working with the St. Marys Rotary to make that happen.
Another project in the works is turning the land dedicated from Natural Gas Holdings, LLC, into soccer fields at Kaulmont Park. Wolf is hopeful soccer practice will start there in the spring and that the fields might be prepped and ready for the fall.
“Not many towns have the kind of park system that we do,” Wolf said. “I want our parks to be a reason that people want to come to St. Marys to live and work and be a part of our community because I think that it’s a huge asset to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.