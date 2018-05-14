ST. MARYS — Tina Gradizzi is the $10 million dollar woman.
In her 15 years as the City of St. Marys’ Community and Economic Development Coordinator, she has secured more than $10 million in grant funding for the City of St. Marys.
And that figure does not include the funds that were secured for the Impact St. Marys projects, she added.
“Each project, whether big or small, has been rewarding. However, every project that runs through my office requires a team effort and I’m thankful that I work with such a great staff; we have so much talent and knowledge throughout our facilities,” Gradizzi said.
It was a long road to get to her second floor office in City Hall.
Born and raised in Fox Township, she started working at an early age at a local restaurant and then at REBCO in Brandy Camp when she turned 17. Following a personal tragedy in 1988, she was inspired to go to college.
She took a business law course at PennState DuBois, then earned her legal administration degree at DuBois Business College, all while working 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. at REBCO.
“I was hired at First Commonwealth Trust Company in DuBois and had the privilege of working with some amazing individuals. To this day, I continue to credit my success to Ed Chaplin, Janine Fennell, Dan Duttry and Jan Strosky. I learned so much from them,” Gragizzi said. “While working at First Commonwealth Trust Company, I received my Trust School Certification in Administration, Management and Investments from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association at Bucknell University. I left the Trust Company in 2003 and began my career with the City of St. Marys.”
When she started at the city, the position she was tasked to assume was newly created. Gradizzi added that her experience working with legal documents, investments and family foundations were a few factors that drew her to work with the city.
Gradizzi is responsible for administering the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), as well as funding from state, federal, and local agencies.
Over the years, the position has continued to grow as she now is also responsible for overseeing a Housing Rehabilitation program for owner-occupied residences with the support from current and prior administrations.
She added that currently her office is immersed in working on a sidewalk replacement program, a façade program with its Redevelopment Authority, multi-modal study with North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, downtown park development project, handicap accessible projects at three parks, historic restoration of the Bell and Hose Tower, has teamed with the L.I.F.T. organization for the purchase of 20 Project Lifesaver kits for St. Marys residents, and Airport Road Access improvements for the industrial park — to name a few.
“There are lots and lots of wonderful projects happening in St. Marys,” said Gradizzi, who added that the biggest challenge of her job is that there aren’t enough hours in the day.
“I would not be successful in my position without the support and guidance of my city manager, city council, County, State and Federal Officials, along with members of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission and the generosity of our local foundations, who work tirelessly to continue to provide for many of the projects throughout our community, not only for the city.”
