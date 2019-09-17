City of DuBois residents are reminded that a refuse dumpster is placed at the city garage, 10 Parkway Drive, on the first Wednesday of each month, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., starting Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, for the winter months.
The dumpster is provided free of charge by Advanced Disposal, Inc. for City of DuBois residential customers only. Residents are permitted to bring one load per month per resident of bulk waste items such as furniture, carpet or other large items. A small dumpster is available for electronics: TVs, computers, printers, microwaves, along with appliances with or without freon with the restriction of one item of each type per month.
Tires and construction or building materials of any kind are not acceptable. (ex. wood, drywall, shingles, awnings, etc. (Anything torn down/apart in or outside of home.) Items that are in garbage cans and/or bags will not be accepted as they can be placed at the curb for collection on the regular waste collection day.
Residents must bring their driver’s license and an Advanced Disposal account/invoice as proof of residency in the City of DuBois. Only a City of DuBois resident, with an account in good standing with Advanced Disposal, is permitted to dispose of items. Bag customers will be charged to dump. The owner/resident MUST be present to dispose of items.
Contractors are NOT permitted to use the dumpster to dispose of refuse. Those who are exempt from having residential service due to having a business cannot bring anything to the dumpster for disposal.
Anyone who drops off items to be disposed of who is not a City of DuBois resident in good standing with Advanced Disposal or a bag customer will receive a bill for the service, to be charged at Advanced Disposal’s discretion.
All requirements mentioned above will be strictly enforced by having a representative of Advanced Disposal at the garage to oversee use of the dumpster.