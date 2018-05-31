DuBOIS — Though the City of DuBois has received feedback from the community after hosting the men’s and women’s Small College World Series earlier this month, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the city still welcomes more.
Suplizio said the city received great comments from Matt Simms, the director of the Small College World Series.
“I think he was very impressed on our operation here at the city. And hopefully we will hear more from him in the future,” Suplizio said.
The event, sanctioned by the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, opened May 14 with games at Showers’ Field and the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field. The city has a two-year contract with the USCAA so it will be hosted again next year.
“Everyone seemed to say how they were first class and the majority of the coaches, if not all the coaches and players, said they’ve never played or have seen a facility like we have here in DuBois,” Suplizio said. “I think we exceeded everyone’s expectations with the Small College World Series’ staff.”
This, he said, is a tribute to the community.
“This is how our community handles big events. We do it with the utmost professionalism and first-class,” Suplizio said. “And as I’ve always said, when it comes to putting on events, such as this, we are second to none. That being said, we have to thank all the volunteers.”
There were more volunteers than ever before at a community event — from people working security, people taking tickets, people just being involved chasing foul balls, getting drinks, working the gates.
“We also had host parents. That was never done before,” he said. Suplizio gave a special thanks to people who took off time from work.
“They took off their own time, came on their own time to help out the city staff, including the city workers, and both city and Sandy Township police departments,” Suplizio said.
Many of the restaurants and hotels also showed first class what DuBois is all about.
“Construction workers helped get the fields completed. Everyone worked together to put on this great event and I cannot thank those volunteers enough because they are the ones that made this event what it was,” Suplizio said. “Hats off to the entire community for all their hard work and support.”
The city is excited and has already started planning for next year.
“The feedback from the community and businesses all seems to be positive, but we’d like to hear more,” Suplizio said. “We want to hear from people. Do they want to see us continue to have the event in the years to come?”
