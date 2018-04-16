CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Borough is planning to extend spring cleanup due to Mother Nature not cooperating.
At Thursday night’s committee meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council, the Public Works Committee recommended extending the spring cleanup to the week of April 23 for the east side of the river and the week of April 30 for the west side of the river.
“When we had spring cleaning we still had snow on the ground,” Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said. “Hopefully we’ve seen the last of it.”
Residents are asked to place their yard waste in neat piles or in biodegradable bags along the curb. Branches should be kept to a size that is easily manageable by the road crew.
Street paving list
The public works committee recommended the street paving list as follows: West Front Street from W. Pine Street to Nichols Street; Spruce Street from S. Second Street to Linden Street; Pine Street from Williams Street to W. Front Street; Williams Street from W. Pine Street to Clearfield Street; and Healy Avenue from E. Walnut Street to Leavy Avenue. Tar and Chipping will be on Hughes between Nichols and Clearfield streets; Duke between E. Fourth Street to the end, Adams and Dairy Lane.
Road closures
The public safety committee recommended the following road closures for upcoming events: CRC Bloom and Berry Downtown Festival on June 23, CRC Arts Festival on Aug. 18, CRC Fall Festival and Pumpkin Run on Oct. 13, and the St. Francis Church annual Rosary March on May 6 in the Clearfield Driving Park.
New hire
The borough hired Melissa Fannin as part-time animal control officer, effective April 9.
