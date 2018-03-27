CLEARFIELD — After several snags and struggles in booking, the Clearfield County Fair board has firmed up its entertainment lineup for 2018.
That lineup was announced at a press conference on the fairgrounds Monday morning.
“I’ve been the president for the last 12 years. This has been the toughest year (booking acts) that we’ve ever had,” Dave Franson said. “Things in the last six weeks turned around and we were able to get everybody to sign contracts.
“It was a lot of work, but we’ve got it all lined up and we’re ready to go.”
This will be the fair’s 158th year. It is the fourth largest county fair in the state and averages about 120,000 people in attendance.
“This year we’re trying the 90s rock and 80s rock bands and we’re having two nights of rock to try something different,” said Franson, adding that the fair will have a country act as it has in past years, as well as a Christian rock band after success with its concert last year.
In past interviews with the Courier Express, organizers have said the economic impact of the Clearfield County Fair to central Pennsylvania is $1.6 million annually. To the entire state, its impact is more than $3 million.
“What’s unique about the fair is that for one week out of the year major recording artists — from Garth Brooks to Florida Georgia Line to Bob Hope — come right into our backyard. It’s located right in downtown Clearfield and we’re accessible off of I-80 and it’s a unique experience for a lot of families.
“It really is a family event.”
The Courier Express is a proud premier sponsor of the fair. Follow the bubbles to its tent for giveaways and prizes.
Grandstand
- Sunday, July 29 — Fair Queen competition
- Monday, July 30 — Clearfield Co. Fair parade and fireworks
- Tuesday, July 31 — Tenth Avenue North w/ Heavenbound (Christian)
- Wednesday, Aug. 1 — Kane Brown w/ Smithfield & Brandon Lay (country)
- Thursday, Aug. 2 — Full Pull Productions truck and tractor pulls
- Friday, Aug. 3 — 3 Doors Down & Collective Soul (rock)
- Saturday, Aug. 4 — Great White w/ Vixen & Faster Pussycat (hard rock)
Grove Stage
- Sunday, July 29 — Vespers Services
- Monday, July 30 — D.J. Super Stew
- Tuesday, July 31 — Paw Patrol meet and greet
- Wednesday, Aug. 1 — Students of Guitarnia
- Thursday, Aug. 2 — Joe Quick (country)
- Friday, Aug. 3 — Rattletrap Jack (southern rock)
- Saturday, Aug. 4 — Vision to None (pop-punk)
Other entertainment
- First Bite Fishing Tank
- All-American Racing Pigs
- Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
- Nerger’s Spectacular Tigers
- Mechanical Bull
- Chainsaw Carver — Jennifer Black
Kids’ Day will be Tuesday, July 31, with free gate admission from 9-11 a.m. Ride arm bands will be sold for $6 during that time.
Online ticket orders begin at 10 a.m. March 30. All tickets ordered by midnight April 28 will include free gate admission. A ticket order from the website can also be printed and mailed in, but must be postmarked by April 28.
Gate admission on fair week will be $8 per person for ages 4 and older. This includes an all day ride pass and daily entertainment on the Grove Stage and in the Expo II Plaza. Also included is harness racing, livestock exhibits, commercial and non-commercial vendors, art/photography exhibits, needlework exhibits, baked goods and agricultural exhibits.
An advance gate only pass may be purchased for $5. The Family Value Pass contains six gate only admissions for $25, rides and parking not included. An advance ride pass may be purchased for $7. These passes will be available for order online and by mail beginning March 30 until the ticket office closes July 30 or while supplies last. The ticket office opens July 5 for phone and walk-up orders.
For a schedule of events visit www.clearfieldcountyfair.com and continue to watch www.thecourierexpress.com for fair updates and to use our poll to tell us which bands you’re most excited to see this year.
