CLEARFIELD — Members of the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority were recently updated on progress for Clearfield County’s municipal solid waste plan.
Director Jodi Brennan recently reported the committee met April 27. It made a number of recommendations for the requests for proposals to update the plan.
The committee said the process should prioritize conservation of resources, protect public health and safety from short and long-term effects of transportation, processing, treatment, storage and disposal of municipal waste.
With the loss of labor, consideration should be given to using those who need community service hours, the group said. The county should continue to negotiate support for a voluntary recycling program and consider contributing to recycling programs.
Businesses should be made aware of the availability to recycle metals including asking municipal officials to promote recycling services when issuing building permits to residents. The benefit of having locations to deposit clean fill instead of taking fill to a landfill should also be promoted.
The recommendations were presented to the Clearfield County Commissioners and county Solicitor Heather Bozovich to utilize in drafting an RFP for the project.
The nine member advisory committee is composed of city representative, Tom Nowak, DuBois deputy treasurer; township, Charlie Saggese, Cooper Township supervisor; borough, Terri Bracken, Curwensville Borough secretary; citizen organization, Phil Carr, Clearfield Area School Board director; industry, Chad Smith, Goodwill Industries; private solid waste industry, Donald Henrichs, Greentree Landfill manager; private recycling or scrap material processing, Mike Boal of Novey Recycling; Jerry Dotts, Glen Hope Borough Council who has 20 years experience working in the landfill industry; and Brennan.
The committee will work with a consultant to upgrade the county’s municipal management plan. The plan’s purpose is to ensure the Clearfield County has sufficient processing and disposal capacity for its municipal waste for a minimum of 10 years, a full, fair and open discussion of alternative methods of municipal waste processing or disposal, maximum feasible waste reduction and recycling of municipal waste or source separated recycling materials and to conserve resources and protect public health, safety and welfare from short and long-term dangers of transportation, processing, treatment, storage and disposal of municipal waste.