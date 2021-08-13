CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners recently voted to award the bid to replace the fire alarm system at the Clearfield County Jail to Johnson Controls for $38,887.
Last month the commissioners reported the jail’s fire alarm system was inoperable and likely would need to be replaced.
Because it was an emergency, Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the county asked for as many bids as it could. Johnson Controls was the lowest bid the county received.
“This will get the fire alarm system back up and running as soon as possible,” Bozovich said.
Johnson Controls has worked with the county’s system for several years and are able to retrofit the system at a significant cost savings to the county, according to Bozovich.
As a part of the contract, Johnson Controls will also perform all of the functional testing to make sure it is up and running as expected, Bozovich said.
The commissioners approved Johnson Control’s bid pending final approval by Bozovich.
Commissioners also voted to approve one year contracts with Johnson Controls to perform fire alarm inspection services at the county’s other buildings.
The cost of the service is $2,150 for the Courthouse Annex Building, $1,100 for the courthouse, and $1,900 for the Administration Building.
Again, Bozovich said the county has worked several years with Johnson Controls with no issues.