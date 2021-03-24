CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners voted to approve the construction bids for the new infirmary at the Clearfield County Jail and the new contract to provide medical services at the jail at its meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners decided not to have the new infirmary connected to the jail by a hallway, due to the cost.
“I just have trouble spending over $100,000 for a hallway,” Commissioner Dave Glass. “You have to go outside for 10 feet, we will deal with it.”
Commissioners John Sobel and Tony Scotto agreed and they voted unanimously to approve the second option.
Option two calls for an ADA-accessible covered walkway connecting the infirmary to the jail, Sobel said. The walkway will be surrounded by fencing, Scotto said.
The winning bids are as follows — general construction, Caliber Contracting Services of Pittsburgh $155,200; plumbing, Fred L. Burns Inc. of Shippenville $27,500; fire protection construction, Greenland Construction of Clearfield $81,000; electrical services construction, Westmoreland Electrical Services LLC of Tarrs $57,500; for a total of $321,200.
The county previously purchased a 24-foot-by-55-foot prefabricated modular unit using Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds to serve as the infirmary, according to a previous article in The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express.
The commissioners also approved a new three-year contract with Dr. Phuong Wirths to provide medical services at the jail at a cost of $124,000 per year. This includes Wirths and a nurse providing medical services once a week at the jail and on an on-call basis.