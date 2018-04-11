CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners plan to hold a meeting on the proposed injection well in Brady Township.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to hold a meeting between the county, local municipal officials and residents about the planned injection well in Brady Township.
The state Department of Environmental Protection approved Windfall Oil & Gas of Falls Creek to construct an injection well for the disposal of hydraulic fracturing water off of Highland Street Extension in Brady Township on March 21. The federal Environmental Protection Agency previously approved its permit for the well.
Darlene Marshall of Brady Township, who is a member of a group opposed to the well, said she and many residents are concerned that the injection well could pollute the wells they use for drinking water.
She thanked the commissioners for their public stance against the injection well. She said the citizens group are planning to appeal the permit but said they are asking the commissioners for help.
Marshall asked if the county has any legal advice for them to get the permit overturned, as well as help in planning for the day if the well is approved and constructed.
For example, she said many residents in the area are on fixed incomes and asked the county for assistance in having their wells tested. She said residents need to have their wells tested before the injection well is constructed because if they aren’t, they won’t be able to go to court after the fact and claim their wells were affected by the injection well.
“We need proof if something does happen,” Marshall said.
She also said they need help in planning on how to get water out to residents if something happens to their water, and emergency planning to that area if something would go wrong with the injection well.
“I think there is a lot of government officials and a lot of municipalities that care about this, and if there is anything you can do to help and start planning as the leaders in our county, I would appreciate it,” Marshall said.
Sobel agreed and said the county should set up a meeting with the county including various county officials, local municipal officials and residents work on these issues.
Commissioner Tony Scotto agreed and also said the county should look into helping residents to get their water tested.
Commissioner Mark McCracken also agreed with having a meeting and said the county should coordinate the initial meeting very soon. He said the county could offer up the assistance of Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick, the county’s grant writing specialist, and Clearfield County Director of Emergency Management Joe Bigar and his staff for planning for possible HAZMAT issues.
McCracken thanked Marshall and the other citizens for their assistance with this issue.
The commissioners approved the motion to organize a joint meeting between Brady Township, Sandy Township, DuBois City, the county and residents unanimously.
The commissioners do not yet have a date set for the meeting but McCracken said it would likely be held in the Brady Township area.
