The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 29 –Aug. 4.

  • James T. Williams, Denise Williams, Karen L. Laird, Kenneth Laird, and Mary H. Williams to Mary H. Williams, $1, Beccaria Township.
  • Carol J. Kovaloski to Carol J. Kovaloski and Anthony M. Kovaloski, $1, Irvona Borough.
  • Jennifer D. Giuffre and Brandon J. Giuffre to Jennifer D. Shaw, $1, Pike Township.
  • Clearfield County Sheriff and Jolene M. McCandless by sheriff sale to S&T Bank, $5,463.14, Sandy Township.
  • Doris J. Spencer to Darla S. Wilson, Donna J. Tubbs, and Diane C. Kennard, $1, Penn Township.
  • Jeffrey A. Jacobson, Margaret L. Jacobson and Edward E. Jacobson to Edward E. Jacobson, $1, Cooper Township.
  • Valerie E. Buck to Michael Goodman, $19,000, Knox Township.
  • David F. Leeland to Anthony M. Zaffuto and Diane Zaffuto, $219,000, Huston Township.
  • Patricia R. Whitaker, Michael L. Whitaker, Susan R. Carson and Charles V. Carson to Julia Garcia, $12,500, Huston Township.
  • Kenneth R. Flood, Carol Flood, Shirley J. Graffius, James A. Flood, Phyllis A. Harris, and Betty Ann Flood Estate to Phyllis A. Harris, $48,000, Woodward Township.
  • HMI Lumber, Aaron A. Hershberger, partner, Levi R. Miller, partner, and Reuben R. Miller, partner, to Lar Land LLC, $175,000, Bell Township.
  • Aquillas J. Peachey and Sallie A. Peachey to LAK Land LLC, $725,000, Bell Township.
  • Donald E. Aravich, trustee, Karen Aravich, trustee, Donald Aravich trust, by trustee, and Karen Aravich trust, by trustee, to Barry R. Miller and Debra L. Miller, $104,000, Sandy Township.
  • Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Susan C. Fessenden Helo, $70,000, DuBois City.
  • Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Susan C. Fessenden Helo, $55,000, DuBois City.
  • Daniel James McDonald and Penny Nadine McDonald to Jesse Lane Mullins and Angela Marie Ireland, $79,000, Pike Township.
  • Louis K. Carns to Douglas E. McGarry and Rogena L. McGarry, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Steven A. Stiner to Tina McFarland, $184,900, Clearfield Borough.
  • Keith S. Billotte and Renee C. Billotte to Steven A. Stiner and Andrea Stiner, $610,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Edward C. Gray II and Kristen D. Gray to Gregory M. Blaschak and Jennifer L. Blaschak, $287,500, Boggs Township.
  • Charles A. Johnson and Virginia L. Johnson to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $89,900, Clearfield Borough.
  • David L. Cleaver and Deann M. Cleaver to Sharyn Willoughby, $100,000, Penn Township.
  • Edna Cugini to Richard S. Veoni and Christine M. Veoni, $157,000, Lawrence Township.
  • David M. Royer to Andrew S. Patton and Jasmine N. Patton, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Hugh R. Dotts to Adam S. Dotts and Amy D. Dotts, $78,000, Glen Hope Borough.
  • Steven D. Striegl and Loriann S. Striegel to Cody O. Striegel and Alexis C. Striegel, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Carolyn Q. McCracken and Donald L. McCracken Jr. to Carolyn Q. McCracken and Donald L. McCracken Jr., $1, DuBois City.
  • Robert W. Aughenbaugh to Raymond J. Aughenbaugh III and Dawn L. Aughenbaugh, $19,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Joseph F. Dellantonio, trustee, John D. Dellantonio, trustee, and Dellantonio family trust to Adam B. Bloom and Stephanie R. Bloom, $730,000, Penn Township.
  • David P. Anderson to R. David Kay and Joann M. Kay, $18,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Brooke Watson and Brett Watson to Jesse Taylor, $150,000, Covington Township.
  • Thomas R. Hibbert Jr. and Lori Anne Azzato to Ryan Lane Heffner, $236,000, DuBois City.
  • Mary E. Solada to Nathaneal Kerner and Hannah Knepp, $79,999, Sandy Township.
  • Larry J. Straw and Penny K. Straw to Cindy Berko, $4,500, Decatur Township.
  • Tud Harvey Shaw and Lisa A. Shaw to Michelle Curtin and John Curtin, $48,500, Graham Township.
  • James L. Stover and Beverly R. Stover to Anna Marie Fitzsimmons, $287,500, Lawrence Township.
  • Carol S. Lavelle to Desean Johnson, $500, Sandy Township.
  • Irene Miksich and Deborah M. Marshall, agent, to Mary Siemucha, $180,000, DuBois City.
  • Sean P. Bresnahan and Elka V. Bresnahan to David Adams Jr. and Margie L. Adams, $5,500, Sandy Township.
  • Kurt D. Johnson to Mark T. Sullivan and Janet L. Sullivan, $10,920, Sandy Township.
  • Mark T. Sullivan and Janet L. Sullivan to Mark T. Sullivan and Janet L. Sullivan, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Kurt D. Johnson to Kurt D. Johnson, $1, Sandy Township.
  • CMK DG Income Fund LLC and CMK Properties LLC to Realty Income Trust 1, sole and managing member, $2,075,875, Houtzdale Borough.
  • Elizabeth A. Evarts and Brian M. Evarts to Donald R. Gulich, $1, Boggs Township.
  • Alvin McCracken to Dustin Shaw and Casey Shaw, $10,000, Morris Township.
  • Susan M. Shimel to Paul Elden and Denise M. Shimel, $1, Morris Township.
  • Merlin C. Knepp Sr. and Darlene E. Knepp to Stephen Jury, $16,800, Boggs Township.
  • Daniel H. Burns and Joyce M. Burns to Maria A. Watterson and Kenneth L. Watterson, $1, Huston Township.
  • Lori L. Shaw to Alicia N. Shaw, $1, Bradford Township.
  • Michael D. Micknis and Patti Theola Micknis to Michael D. Micknis and Patti Theola Micknis, $1, DuBois City.
  • Fred S. Sackie to Eugene M. Fenush Jr., $12,000, Morris Township.
  • Ann Sennott and Scott Sennott to Mary Folmar, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Anita L. Ravert to Maria T. Jackson, $129,900, Cooper Township.
  • Nolaris Group LLC to Traci L. Canale, $40,300, Woodward Township.
  • Robert D. Malinich and Brian D. Malinich to Brian D. Malinich, $1, Decatur Township.
  • CMK DG Income Fund LLC and CMK Properties LLC to Realty Income Trust 1, by sole managing member, and Realty Income Corporation, sole managing member, $1,344,500, Cooper Township.
  • Marjorie J. Jones estate and Eleanor Cole, administratrix, to Melissa Lyons Emel, $115,000, Chester Hill Borough.
  • William E. Shutt, individually and administrator and intestate heir, Edward Sylvester Shutt estate, Lynn A. Shutt, intestate heir, and Kerri Croushore, intestate heir, to Kerri Croushore and Jon T. Croushore, $1, Sandy Township.
  • Vitthal L. Patel and Savita V. Patel to Rasraj LLC, $780,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Gene Dwight Draisey and Jeanne D. Draisey to Linda Wright, Michael E. Wright, and Sean P. Wright, $50,000, Bigler Township.
  • Gene Dwight Draisey and Jeanne D. Draisey to Linda Wright, Michael E. Wright, and Sean P. Wright, $1, Bigler Township.
  • Wilbur I. Lewis to Courtney Babe and Cecil Hall, $79,000, Bradford Township.
  • Carl A. Pizzella and Carol A. Pizzella to Jenna Amber White, $86,000, Clearfield Borough.
  • Hoss Land Company to Matthew Rowles, $250, Pike Township.
  • Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright to Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle, $1, Boggs Township.
  • Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle to Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle to Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle, $1, Boggs Township and Decatur Township.
  • Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright to Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Joan F. Walstrom to Samantha J. Salandro, $1, Brisbin Borough.
  • Shelia Green to Ann Rowles, $236,250, Bradford Township.

