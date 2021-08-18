The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from July 29 –Aug. 4.
- James T. Williams, Denise Williams, Karen L. Laird, Kenneth Laird, and Mary H. Williams to Mary H. Williams, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Carol J. Kovaloski to Carol J. Kovaloski and Anthony M. Kovaloski, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Jennifer D. Giuffre and Brandon J. Giuffre to Jennifer D. Shaw, $1, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Jolene M. McCandless by sheriff sale to S&T Bank, $5,463.14, Sandy Township.
- Doris J. Spencer to Darla S. Wilson, Donna J. Tubbs, and Diane C. Kennard, $1, Penn Township.
- Jeffrey A. Jacobson, Margaret L. Jacobson and Edward E. Jacobson to Edward E. Jacobson, $1, Cooper Township.
- Valerie E. Buck to Michael Goodman, $19,000, Knox Township.
- David F. Leeland to Anthony M. Zaffuto and Diane Zaffuto, $219,000, Huston Township.
- Patricia R. Whitaker, Michael L. Whitaker, Susan R. Carson and Charles V. Carson to Julia Garcia, $12,500, Huston Township.
- Kenneth R. Flood, Carol Flood, Shirley J. Graffius, James A. Flood, Phyllis A. Harris, and Betty Ann Flood Estate to Phyllis A. Harris, $48,000, Woodward Township.
- HMI Lumber, Aaron A. Hershberger, partner, Levi R. Miller, partner, and Reuben R. Miller, partner, to Lar Land LLC, $175,000, Bell Township.
- Aquillas J. Peachey and Sallie A. Peachey to LAK Land LLC, $725,000, Bell Township.
- Donald E. Aravich, trustee, Karen Aravich, trustee, Donald Aravich trust, by trustee, and Karen Aravich trust, by trustee, to Barry R. Miller and Debra L. Miller, $104,000, Sandy Township.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Susan C. Fessenden Helo, $70,000, DuBois City.
- Harry C. Stoltz and Mary E. Stoltz to Susan C. Fessenden Helo, $55,000, DuBois City.
- Daniel James McDonald and Penny Nadine McDonald to Jesse Lane Mullins and Angela Marie Ireland, $79,000, Pike Township.
- Louis K. Carns to Douglas E. McGarry and Rogena L. McGarry, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Steven A. Stiner to Tina McFarland, $184,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Keith S. Billotte and Renee C. Billotte to Steven A. Stiner and Andrea Stiner, $610,000, Lawrence Township.
- Edward C. Gray II and Kristen D. Gray to Gregory M. Blaschak and Jennifer L. Blaschak, $287,500, Boggs Township.
- Charles A. Johnson and Virginia L. Johnson to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $89,900, Clearfield Borough.
- David L. Cleaver and Deann M. Cleaver to Sharyn Willoughby, $100,000, Penn Township.
- Edna Cugini to Richard S. Veoni and Christine M. Veoni, $157,000, Lawrence Township.
- David M. Royer to Andrew S. Patton and Jasmine N. Patton, $1, Sandy Township.
- Hugh R. Dotts to Adam S. Dotts and Amy D. Dotts, $78,000, Glen Hope Borough.
- Steven D. Striegl and Loriann S. Striegel to Cody O. Striegel and Alexis C. Striegel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Carolyn Q. McCracken and Donald L. McCracken Jr. to Carolyn Q. McCracken and Donald L. McCracken Jr., $1, DuBois City.
- Robert W. Aughenbaugh to Raymond J. Aughenbaugh III and Dawn L. Aughenbaugh, $19,000, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph F. Dellantonio, trustee, John D. Dellantonio, trustee, and Dellantonio family trust to Adam B. Bloom and Stephanie R. Bloom, $730,000, Penn Township.
- David P. Anderson to R. David Kay and Joann M. Kay, $18,000, Lawrence Township.
- Brooke Watson and Brett Watson to Jesse Taylor, $150,000, Covington Township.
- Thomas R. Hibbert Jr. and Lori Anne Azzato to Ryan Lane Heffner, $236,000, DuBois City.
- Mary E. Solada to Nathaneal Kerner and Hannah Knepp, $79,999, Sandy Township.
- Larry J. Straw and Penny K. Straw to Cindy Berko, $4,500, Decatur Township.
- Tud Harvey Shaw and Lisa A. Shaw to Michelle Curtin and John Curtin, $48,500, Graham Township.
- James L. Stover and Beverly R. Stover to Anna Marie Fitzsimmons, $287,500, Lawrence Township.
- Carol S. Lavelle to Desean Johnson, $500, Sandy Township.
- Irene Miksich and Deborah M. Marshall, agent, to Mary Siemucha, $180,000, DuBois City.
- Sean P. Bresnahan and Elka V. Bresnahan to David Adams Jr. and Margie L. Adams, $5,500, Sandy Township.
- Kurt D. Johnson to Mark T. Sullivan and Janet L. Sullivan, $10,920, Sandy Township.
- Mark T. Sullivan and Janet L. Sullivan to Mark T. Sullivan and Janet L. Sullivan, $1, Sandy Township.
- Kurt D. Johnson to Kurt D. Johnson, $1, Sandy Township.
- CMK DG Income Fund LLC and CMK Properties LLC to Realty Income Trust 1, sole and managing member, $2,075,875, Houtzdale Borough.
- Elizabeth A. Evarts and Brian M. Evarts to Donald R. Gulich, $1, Boggs Township.
- Alvin McCracken to Dustin Shaw and Casey Shaw, $10,000, Morris Township.
- Susan M. Shimel to Paul Elden and Denise M. Shimel, $1, Morris Township.
- Merlin C. Knepp Sr. and Darlene E. Knepp to Stephen Jury, $16,800, Boggs Township.
- Daniel H. Burns and Joyce M. Burns to Maria A. Watterson and Kenneth L. Watterson, $1, Huston Township.
- Lori L. Shaw to Alicia N. Shaw, $1, Bradford Township.
- Michael D. Micknis and Patti Theola Micknis to Michael D. Micknis and Patti Theola Micknis, $1, DuBois City.
- Fred S. Sackie to Eugene M. Fenush Jr., $12,000, Morris Township.
- Ann Sennott and Scott Sennott to Mary Folmar, $1, Sandy Township.
- Anita L. Ravert to Maria T. Jackson, $129,900, Cooper Township.
- Nolaris Group LLC to Traci L. Canale, $40,300, Woodward Township.
- Robert D. Malinich and Brian D. Malinich to Brian D. Malinich, $1, Decatur Township.
- CMK DG Income Fund LLC and CMK Properties LLC to Realty Income Trust 1, by sole managing member, and Realty Income Corporation, sole managing member, $1,344,500, Cooper Township.
- Marjorie J. Jones estate and Eleanor Cole, administratrix, to Melissa Lyons Emel, $115,000, Chester Hill Borough.
- William E. Shutt, individually and administrator and intestate heir, Edward Sylvester Shutt estate, Lynn A. Shutt, intestate heir, and Kerri Croushore, intestate heir, to Kerri Croushore and Jon T. Croushore, $1, Sandy Township.
- Vitthal L. Patel and Savita V. Patel to Rasraj LLC, $780,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gene Dwight Draisey and Jeanne D. Draisey to Linda Wright, Michael E. Wright, and Sean P. Wright, $50,000, Bigler Township.
- Gene Dwight Draisey and Jeanne D. Draisey to Linda Wright, Michael E. Wright, and Sean P. Wright, $1, Bigler Township.
- Wilbur I. Lewis to Courtney Babe and Cecil Hall, $79,000, Bradford Township.
- Carl A. Pizzella and Carol A. Pizzella to Jenna Amber White, $86,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Hoss Land Company to Matthew Rowles, $250, Pike Township.
- Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright to Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle, $1, Boggs Township.
- Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle to Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright, $1, Decatur Township.
- Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle to Tobias Bickle and Annette Bickle, $1, Boggs Township and Decatur Township.
- Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright to Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright, $1, Decatur Township.
- Joan F. Walstrom to Samantha J. Salandro, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Shelia Green to Ann Rowles, $236,250, Bradford Township.