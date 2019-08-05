CLEARFIELD — The 159th edition of the Clearfield County Fair is now just a memory, but plans are already in the works for the 160th edition in 2020.
Clearfield County Fair and Park Board President Dave Franson reported that, other than a few minor weather setbacks on Wednesday and Friday, overall fair visitors had dry sunny weather that allowed them to take in all the sights at the fair.
“Even with the storm that rolled through Wednesday, we didn’t have to cancel anything. The harness racing went on and the evening show went on as planned.
“I am happy with the overall turnout,” Franson stated. He said, in an interview Sunday, not all information from the 2019 fair is in to the board, but the number of fair visitors seemed to be at recent years’ levels or slightly higher.
“As of Thursday, attendance appeared to be up,” Franson said, noting numbers for Friday and Saturday were not yet calculated.
He said many upbeat remarks have been received about the new company that provided the midway rides and games.
“We got a lot of positive comments about the carnival area. Visitors told us they enjoyed the available family seating,” he explained.
Of the entertainment lineup on the grandstand, Franson reported some shows were well attended and others were not.
“The stands were very full on Thursday for the truck and tractor pull,” Franson said, saying the annual competition of big rigs, semis and four-wheel drive trucks looking for full pulls attracts many spectators.
There were also a number of visitors who purchased tickets Saturday during the fair for classic rock band, Kansas.
“I really believe weather has a lot to do with the turnout we see at the fair. People check the weather and if its going to be nice, they visit the fair for something to eat and see the show,” he said. “There were a lot of walk-ups who purchased tickets for the Kansas show.”
He said fair visitors really seemed to enjoy the derby hat show and contest held Monday during the harness racing.
“That was a really positive event and was very well-attended. People really seemed to enjoy it,” he explained.
He said the board will take all data into consideration when it begins planning for next year’s fair, a process that is already in the works. He said some special events to commemorate the fair’s 160th edition may be held next year.
“All I can say is the board is looking, and some things are in the works,” Franson said.
Franson thanked the fair’s vendors and all who supported the 2019 fair.