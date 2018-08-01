CLEARFIELD — Jennifer Black manipulates a chainsaw as a sculptor would a rasp. Using the saw’s pulsating blade, she removes large and small slivers of wood from a log, making precise moves until a beautiful creation emerges.
Black is one of a number of performers that can be found all week at various times throughout the day, entertaining visitors at the Expo II Plaza at the Clearfield County Fair.
Black, who resides in the Finger Lakes region of New York when she is not traveling from May to October, told The Progress she has been carving with a chainsaw for less than 10 years. She said she attended a competition more than six years ago, where she witnessed the craft first hand and was hooked.
“I’d never run a saw before but when I saw it, I thought, I want to do that,” she stated.
Through sheer determination and lots of practice, she has become an artisan who fashions wood into various wildlife forms including bears, birds and fish.
“I don’t have an artist’s flare. I can’t look at a log and see something inside it like some chainsaw carvers can, but I can follow the patterns that I have in my head,” she explained.
She said chainsaw carving is “demanding work” and wielding the saw makes her weary at the end of a fair day but notes, “It’s a good kind of tired.
“I love my job. It’s my passion. I love seeing what my calloused hands can create and that people think enough of my work to lay down their hard-earned money for it. That I get paid for this is humbling to me.”
Black auctions off the items she creates during her shows at the Clearfield County Fair with the proceeds going to defray some of the fair’s many expenses.
This is her first visit to the Clearfield County Fair. She said the fair is “very well organized and those in charge are very helpful and courteous.
“I also like the people that are coming to my shows at the fair. They are very friendly. They seem like my kind of people,” Black said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.