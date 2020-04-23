Clearfield County as well as several others in the region could see some relief on May 8 from the coronavirus restrictions that shuttered the state about seven weeks ago.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday evening that the state is planning a partial easing of the COVID-19 emergency restrictions in the northcentral and northwest regions of the state, which could include Clearfield County starting on May 8 as long as there isn't a spike in COVID-19 cases.
To be eligible for easing, a region must have less than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals. In the governor's plan, Clearfield County is included in the northwest region along with Jefferson, Clarion, Cameron, Elk, McKean, Forest, Warren, Venengo, Mercer, Crawford, and Lawrence counties. Centre County is included in the northcentral Region.
According to the governor's press release, the entire state is currently considered to be in the red phase, which closes all non-life-sustaining businesses, places restrictions on congregate care and prisons, and closes all schools and child care facilities.
It also includes a stay at home order for residents, large gatherings are prohibited, restaurants and bars are carry out only and only travel for life-sustaining purposes is encouraged.
The state is planning to move the targeted areas into the yellow phase starting May 8. This will mean schools will still be closed, and restaurants must continue carry-out only — but it eases some of the restrictions on stores, businesses and lifts the stay-at-home order.
"The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible," Wolf said.
Under the yellow phase, telework must continue where feasible, businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders, child care facilities can open with worker and safety orders in place, but prisons and congregate care restrictions remain in place.
The stay at home restriction would be lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation, large gatherings of more than 25 would still be prohibited, in-person retail is allowable but curbside and delivery is preferable, restaurants and bars would continue to be limited to carry out only and indoor recreation and health and wellness facilities such as gyms and spas and casinos and theaters will remain closed.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass initially shared the news on his Facebook page Wednesday night.
"I just got an email from the Governor’s office, based on the data as of today... our county is projected to be in the first round of reopening on May 8," Glass said via social media. "I don’t have any specifics about the phased reopening yet. Certainly it will be a slow process," Glass added.
"We are all looking forward to a potential phased reopening on May 8," Glass said in an official statement on Thursday. "It’s important to remember that we have to continue to follow guidelines until then; a spike in local cases prior to May 8 could cause an extension of our local lockdown.
"I’m sure the governor will have more specifics for us next week, and we will pass on anything we hear about that," Glass continued. "We are working hand in hand with local businesses, health officials, and neighboring counties to make this restart as safe and smooth as possible."
The governor's press release includes the following statement:
"Just as the administration took a measured, county-by-county approach to the stay-at-home order before expanding statewide, it will do the same to ease restrictions and reopen the state.
The governor first announced the standards for reopening last week and they remain the focal point for the comprehensive plans announced Thursday:
- The approach will be data driven and reliant upon quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based, regional approach to reopenings in Pennsylvania.
- There will be guidance and recommendations for employers, individuals, and health care facilities and providers for assured accountability as we reopen.
- Reopening necessitates that adequate personal protective equipment and diagnostic testing are available.
- Reopening requires a monitoring and surveillance program that allows the commonwealth to deploy swift actions for containment or mitigation.
- Protections for vulnerable populations must remain steadfast throughout the reopening process, such as limitations on visitors to congregate care facilities and prisons.
- Limitations on large gatherings unrelated to occupations should remain in place for the duration of the reopening process.
The commonwealth is partnering with Carnegie Mellon University to create a data-driven decision support tool that will enable a balance between maximizing the strengthening of the economy while minimizing public health risks. This tool will help officials better understand the current health and economic status, as well as the inherent risks and benefits to easing restrictions by sector and region.