CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners have opened bids for the installation of a new infirmary at the Clearfield County Jail.
The county previously purchased a 24-foot-by-55-foot prefabricated modular unit using Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds to serve as the infirmary and the county opened bids Tuesday to have it installed. The modular unit cost roughly $198,000, according to a previous article in The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express.
The county asked for bids for two options. The first option is to have the infirmary physically connected to the jail by a hallway, and the second option would be to have it separated but fenced in with a covered walkway to the jail.
The unit would include three isolation rooms, each with their own showers and restrooms, that could be used to isolate an inmate if they were to contract COVID-19 or other infectious illness that would be a threat to others. It will also house the jail’s nurse’s station and an examination room.
“The whole point of this is to separate the infirmary,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
And by separating the infirmary, it should give the jail additional space, Glass said. The infirmary is currently located inside the jail.
The commissioners also asked for bids for the electrical, plumbing and fire suppression.
- The general contracting bids are as follows (the bid for the first option is listed followed by the bid for the second option): Greenland Construction of Clearfield $271,000, $179,000; Fred L Burns Inc. Construction of Shippenville $205,500, $160,000; Mid-State Construction Inc. $286,824, $156,640; Caliber Contracting Services Inc. of Pittsburgh $282,600, $155,200.
- Plumbing: Montgomery Bros. Plumbing and Heating LLC. of Altoona, $88,000 for both; Greenland Construction $31,000, $29,000; Fred L. Burns $23,500, $27,500.
- Electrical: Westmoreland Electric Services LLC of Tarrs, $59,500, $57,500; Hallstrom-Clark Electric Inc. of DuBois $64,500, $59,000.
- Fire protection: Greenland Construction $88,000, $81,000.
The commissioners tabled the bids pending engineering and legal review.
Glass said last year the county was able to use CARES Act funds to pay salaries at the jail and the commissioners are using those savings to pay for the installation.