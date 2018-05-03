CLEARFIELD — Across the nation today, thousands of Americans are taking place in a celebration of prayer and patriotism through the National Day of Prayer.
Celebrated annually on the first Thursday of May, the National Day of Prayer is designated by the United States Congress as a day to turn to God in prayer and meditation.
The theme this year is “Unity.” Americans are asked to pray for their country and fellow citizens to live out the truth of Ephesians 4:3, which states: “Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
In Clearfield County, residents are invited to gather in the Courthouse Plaza this evening at 6:30 p.m.
One of the local organizers, Clint Goss, said there will be several area pastors attending the event to lead the community in prayer. Pastors from within the Clearfield Ministerium as well as a few from outside the group are scheduled to attend.
The primary focus of the prayers will be state, local, and federal government, schools, families, churches, and first responders. In addition to prayer, the group is going to sing some patriotic songs.
“Our mission is to encourage unified public prayer for our nation,” Goss remarked. “And to facilitate that within our community.”
Goss said they are expecting over 100 people to come to the event and would love to see even more. He estimates the entire program will last a little more than one hour.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ndopclfdco.
