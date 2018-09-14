REYNOLDSVILLE — How to work together on projects in the Borough of Reynoldsville will be the topic of discussion at a community meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24, at the St. Marys Church social hall.
The Reynoldsville Ministerium called for the meeting in its efforts to help the people of Reynoldsville and the surrounding area.
“What’s important when it comes to grants is that the community speaks with one voice,” Ministerium spokesman Reverend Sam Bundy, of the Alliance Church, said. “This informal meeting is an attempt to get organizations in the borough talking and working together for the common good.”
Members from all organizations as well as individuals from the Reynoldsville area are being asked to attend.
For more information, contact Bundy at 894-6028.
