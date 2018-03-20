REYNOLDSVILLE —Only one person has managed to eat a 4.5-pound, 24-inch long sandwich from the Sub Hub in under 24 minutes, and he’s coming back to Reynoldsville this weekend to face a new challenge: eating a sub double that size in under 48 minutes.
That man is Dan “Killer” Kennedy, ranked by All Pro Eating as the world’s fourth best independent competitive eater.
“It’s not a matter of if he’ll be able to eat it – because I know he’s going to be able to eat it – but it’s how fast can he eat it,” Sub Hub Owner Dave Wrubel said.
For $10, spectators can bet on how much time it will take Kennedy to finish the challenge. Whoever is closest without going over will win half the pot, while the other half will go toward this year’s Walk MS in DuBois, an annual multiple sclerosis benefit event.
Kennedy, of West Decatur, said he learned about the “24 in 24” challenge through Facebook, and in October became the first person to beat it with a time of six minutes and 42 seconds.
Wrubel, of Reynoldsville, developed the follow-up challenge with Kennedy in mind.
Kennedy has been eating competitively for about a year and a half, taking on food challenges in and outside of Pennsylvania. He regularly uploads his feats — which range from eating 10,000 calories worth of snack cakes to eating 11 pounds of pumpkin pie hands-free — to his Youtube channel.
His first foray into speed eating, he said, was at the DuBois Diner, where he entered an omelette-eating challenge to celebrate losing weight.
“I actually used to weigh almost 400 pounds,” he said.
Wrubel estimated that it will take Kennedy between 15 and 18 minutes to beat the challenge he has prepared for him this weekend, but Kennedy declined to speculate.
“I never go into a challenge being overly confident,” he said. “Eating is very physical, but it is also very mental.”
