ROCKTON — Clearfield Conservation District is set to close on a property it purchased on May 19, according to District Manager Willie Null.
The 34-acre space, located at 2916 Home Camp Road in Rockton, is perfect for the needs of the Conservation District, according to Null.
The district already selected someone to take care of the cropland for the remainder of the year, noted Null. Landscapers will be contacted to care for the grass, and snow removal will be addressed in the future.
The property’s house will not factor into the site’s long-term use. The house was declared a tear-down structure after not having any residents for about four years, Null stated. When meeting with the realtor, the district was not allowed to go into the building.
“It hasn’t been lived in for four years,” Null said. “I’m guessing that, whoever lived there then, it wasn’t taken care of very well.”
The structure simply needs to be torn down, Null noted.
The district is excited for the future uses of the property. Used for educational purposes, the site will benefit the community, including local farmers, according to Null.
“It’s a super exciting opportunity for the district,” said Board of Directors Chairman Mike Gill. “For me, my mind just keeps whirling by the possibilities that are there.”