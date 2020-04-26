While Clearfield County residents have been remaining socially distant to slow the spread of coronavirus, it appears they have also been enjoying the county’s beautiful scenery and points of interest through the sport of geocaching.
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Director Josiah Jones said there has been an uptick in interest in the sport during this time.
“There really has been a resurgence,” he said, adding, “Last weekend there were at least 100 caches in the county that were found.”
Geocaching participants use global positioning system units to find caches and often have to hike into a location to find the cache. It is a sport families can do together. It may help children hone mathematics, technology and geography skills.
Most caches also contain a log book where those who have found the cache can record the date and time of their finds. Some also contain small rewards.
Clearfield County has a series of five related geocaching trails, Forgotten Clearfield, Hometown Heroes, Waterways, Cemeteries, and Parks and Recreation that highlight the beauty and historical aspects of the county.
Each cache on the trails contain codes. Participants who collect 25 codes from a series on a passport will qualify for a collectible prize. Those who complete all five geocaching trails, will receive a trackable geocaching coin.
Those coins have been found in caches in other countries, Jones said some are as far away as South Africa, Jones said. “People are putting them in caches in different countries and that creates more awareness of Clearfield County’s trails."
Jones said the county has a special passport for the county’s geocaching series. The passport can be picked up on the rack in front of the Visit Clearfield County office, 208 Plaza Drive, Clearfield, or through its website www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.
Geocaching is beneficial to the county’s bottom line. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, in 2018 outdoor recreation generated $646 billion per year in direct consumer spending and $80 billion in federal, state and local tax revenue, including dollars spent on travel-related expenses like lodging, restaurants and more.
Jones said, “The purpose of the trail is to spotlight Clearfield County. The trail is also good for the county in that we hope while people are here to geocache they also hit up our local restaurants and purchase some gas.”
Last year CCRTA announced its quest series has been included in GeoTour – a customized package that points sport participants to its website that features destination geocaching adventures and tips for participating in the mobile game.
It also sponsored an afternoon of free geocaching films in November at the Ritz Theater to help build awareness for the sport.
“More people are becoming aware of the county’s trails. They have been highlighted as one of the premiere trails in the world,” he said.